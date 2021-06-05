GREENSBORO — The county will be well represented this summer in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Games.
Croatan’s Travis Garner-McGraw has been chosen in boys soccer, Croatan’s Colton Sullivan has been selected in football, East Carteret’s Bennie Brooks has been picked in basketball, and Croatan’s Andrew Gurley has been named as an assistant coach in girls basketball.
Travis Garner-McGraw
Garner-McGraw scored 41 goals in just 18 games and added five assists for a whopping total of 87 points as he led Croatan to its first state championship in program history, thanks to a 4-1 win over Hibriten in the 2A final.
He smashed season and career records with those numbers. The previous school record for goals and points in a season were 24 and 55, respectively. He also established new career records of 87 goals and 185 points. Those previous records were 45 and 120, respectively.
The Cougars went 18-0 and were the only unbeaten team left in the state and ranked No. 1 in the state across all classifications.
They captured the 2A state title with five postseason wins, including three in overtime. Garner-McGraw scored six goals in the playoffs.
Croatan also went 11-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference for its second-ever league title. The club outscored its conference opponents 71-3.
Colton Sullivan
Sullivan helped the Cougars achieve one of the best football seasons in program history with a 7-2 record, an outright 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship and a second-round state playoff berth.
Croatan had never won an outright league title before and only once had tied for a conference crown. In addition, it had previously visited the second round just twice.
A two-time News-Times Player of the Year, Sullivan led the county in rushing with 948 yards in a nine-game season. He reached that number on 105 carries for a 9.0-yard average. He was just shy of 2,000 yards over the last two years with 1,988.
He also led the county in rushing touchdowns with 15, which was just one less than his total of 16 last season in 12 games.
Sullivan had a significant impact on defense as well, intercepting three passes and returning two for touchdowns.
He had a pivotal late interception near the end zone in the 44-29 win over East Carteret in the regular season finale to secure the outright league title, and then returned two for touchdowns in the 55-7 win over McMichael in the first round of the 2AA playoffs.
Bennie Brooks
Brooks led a Mariners basketball squad that won its second straight 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship with a 10-0 mark.
The 2020 News-Times Player of the Year averaged 24.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 54 percent from the floor.
Brooks went off for 42 points while shooting 63 percent (15-of-24) and added nine rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocks in an 80-62 win over a tough Granville Central (12-3) team in the second round of the state 1A playoffs.
East (12-1) saw its undefeated season end in the third round with a 63-61 loss to a then undefeated Riverside (14-1) squad.
Andrew Gurley
Gurley, who doubles as the school’s football coach, led the Cougar girls basketball team to a 13-3 overall record and 10-2 mark in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to finish as the league runner-up. The Cougars followed with a trip to the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
He was named the District 2 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
District 2 consists of Carteret, Onslow, Duplin, Pender, New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, Bladen and Sampson counties.
Gurley has developed a reputation as one of the best girls basketball coaches in the eastern part of the state over the past seven years. His teams in that time have gone 120-44 and 67-23 in conference play with four 20-win seasons, three league championships and six trips to the playoffs.
Gurley was named a coach in last summer’s East-West All-Star Game, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so his selection carried over to this year.
Coach Bob Jamieson of Grimsley High School and Smith Barrier, the sports editor of the Greensboro Daily News, founded the East-West All-Star Games in 1949 to help finance the NCCA coaching clinic.
The games feature players who have just graduated from high school – the best from the eastern half of the state against the best from the west.
Traditionally, the games are held in Greensboro during the third week of July in conjunction with the NCCA coaching clinic. The games are played on consecutive nights beginning with the two basketball games on Monday. Soccer follows on Tuesday and football on Wednesday.
Games this summer will take place July 19-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.