MOREHEAD CITY — Media outlets should have put a disclaimer on stories this week involving the N.C. High School Athletic Association: may cause dizziness.
News reports came fast and furious and swung wildly from one extreme to the other.
On Wednesday morning, the NCHSAA passed a policy allowing high school athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL).
By Wednesday afternoon, Senate Bill 636, a bill aimed to strip the NCHSAA of much of its powers, was amended to prevent the association from allowing high school athletes the ability to profit off their name, image and likeness.
“Here I am, the policy passes, and I’m developing something that will educate our people, and then I feel like I’m wasting my time,” West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “What am I doing? I find myself asking that question a lot, and it doesn’t feel good.”
It’s easy to see why athletic directors don’t know which direction to go after this week.
Even without the back and forth between the NCHAA and N.C. General Assembly, the NIL issue was a controversial one.
Its implementation was also less than ideal.
Athletes at NCHSAA member schools would have been able to begin profiting off their name, image and likeness on July 1.
“That is a short turnaround, and like everything else, this is going to fall on ADs,” Turner said. “I’m having a hard time getting my mind wrapped around it. I’m not exactly sure I understand the rush. I don’t know that I’m for it, but I know it’s coming, so let’s get prepared for it, and my issue with the policy is, I don’t know if we are prepared for it.”
Student-athletes would be allowed to monetize their name, image and likeness through appearances, athlete-owned brands, autographs, camps and clinics, group licensing, in-kind deals, instruction, non-fungible tokens, product endorsements, promotional activities and social media.
The country could soon see 29 of the 51 state associations allowing high school athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. Virginia joined North Carolina as state associations to vote Wednesday to adopt NIL policies this summer.
This comes two years after NIL became legal for college athletes after the NCAA changed its amateurism rules.
“I don’t think we’re at the stage to do this yet because there are too many unknowns,” East Carteret Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “It feels like we’re going to implement the NIL this year and learn as we go and hit the bumps along the way and deal with it, and that is ridiculous.
All three county public high school athletic directors, including Croatan’s Dave Boal, said while the policy feels rushed, they recognize NIL, if not now, will soon become a reality for the state.
Its impact on our area, however, is up for debate.
“Is it going to affect us out here? Probably not,” Boal said. “In the city with big schools, I can see that. I just don’t see it too much here. I think if you’ve got some big 6-foot-8 basketball recruit, I can see that happening, but not with most athletes in high school.”
If the NIL had been the only NCHSAA news of the week, it would have been enough.
But on Tuesday, Rep. John Bell (R-Wayne) amended a House Bill that would place charter and parochial schools in the NCHSAA in the classification based on where the largest percentage of its students would be assigned if they attended a traditional public school.
The amendment means charter and parochial schools in metropolitan areas like the Triangle, Triad or Mecklenburg County, would be placed in the largest classifications with schools that have thousands more students enrolled.
Senate Bill 636 had offered a different proposal to bump charters and parochials up just one classification, but it was later removed.
“Is it fair, no, but is it any more or less fair than these schools playing rural schools?” Turner said. “Charters have gotten their way for the better part of a decade, so let’s try this and we will see. I remember people saying to East Carteret when they lost to Winston-Salem Prep, ‘Just play better.’ OK, now it’s ‘hey, charter schools, just play better,’ and let’s see how that fits.”
East Carteret lost 72-71 to Winston-Salem Prep, a magnet school that would not be affected by this amendment, in the 2014 1A boys basketball state championship game.
The Mariners returned to the state final the next year and beat Winston-Salem Prep 67-64.
East has been inordinately affected by the nontraditional school problem.
These schools don’t necessarily adhere to strict district lines like traditional schools in rural, small towns, giving them a distinct advantage.
The East boys basketball team lost to nontraditional programs in the state playoffs seven times in an eight-year period (2013-2020).
The East girls soccer team lost in the postseason to nontraditional programs for six consecutive years (2014-2019), including falling in the state final to Community School of Davidson.
The East girls tennis team lost to nontraditional programs in the state playoffs three times in a six-year period (2013-2018), including in the regional final to Raleigh Charter.
“Numerous groups, coaches, athletic directors, newspapers, media, have brought awareness about this, and a blind eye is always turned to it,” Griffee said. “And now look. Had we done this years ago, maybe the NCHSAA wouldn’t be in this situation.”
The situation the NCHSAA finds itself in these days is perilous.
In July 2021, Sen. Todd Johnson (R-Union), Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell), and Sen. Tom McInnis (R-Richmond) filed legislation that would have dissolved the association and created a government-run organization to administer athletics.
The language was eventually negotiated out of the bill after a series of meetings with lawmakers and representatives of the NCHSAA.
House Bill 91 eventually passed through the legislature, requiring the private nonprofit NCHSAA to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education in order to continue administering athletics for the state’s public schools.
The NCHSAA and the State Board of Education signed a memorandum of understanding March 2022 and went into effect in July 2022.
Sen. Johnson, Sen. Sawyer and Sen. McInnis are also the three co-sponsors of SB 636
SB 636 passed the Senate along party lines on Wednesday with all Republicans voting yes and all Democrats voting no.
The bill was passed 30-20 and now heads to the House of Representatives.
If it passes the House, it will go to Gov. Roy Cooper (D) for a signature or a veto, but with supermajorities in both the House and Senate, Republicans can override a veto if they vote together.
The amended bill would allow the state superintendent to withdraw from the four-year memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA with six months notice, which raised some eyebrows across the state.
“I feel like the association should have hired a political advisor when this started to help them navigate it,” Turner said. “It looks they are in trouble. I certainly understand there needs to be oversight at every level, but I’m not sure oversight means doing some else’s job. This is a whole other level.”
Boal noted he had contacted elected officials in the N.C. General Assembly to let them know where Croatan stood.
“I think the NCHSAA should be in charge and the people who haven’t worked in the school system should not be overseeing high school athletics,” he said.
