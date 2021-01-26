JACKSONVILLE — Croatan defended its 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship titles Friday at Marine Corps Air Station New River.
The teams dominated the meet.
The girls scored 62 points to pull away from Richlands with 10, East Carteret eight, Dixon seven and Lejeune four. The boys also scored 62 points, followed by East with 21, Lejeune nine and Richlands one.
“It’s only two years the conference has had a championship swim meet, so we’re undefeated all-time,” Croatan coach Michaela Worsinger said.
Despite bringing just six swimmers (four boys, two girls), East Carteret swept Swimmer of the Year awards. Jack Nowacek won it on the boys side, while Ellie Fulcher took it for the girls.
“We are so proud of our Mariners who continue to prove that even though we have the smallest team at every dual meet, we continue to grow a presence in the swim community,” East coach Gillian Morrow said. “These swimmers showed up for themselves and for the Mariner family.”
Nowacek captured two individual wins, taking the 50-meter freestyle in 25.26 seconds and the 100-meter backstroke in 1:06. He joined Trace Fernandez, Chris Samojedny and Wyatt Nowacek to place first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57, and the quartet took second in the 200 medley relay in 2:19.
Fulcher won the 50 freestyle in 28.66 and the 100 freestyle in 1:04.
Croatan won all of the girls relays with Teal Edholm, Madison Herring, MJ Klaumann and Grace Meyer finishing first in the 200 medley in 2:27 and the 200 freestyle in 2:10.
Ella Campbell, Mackenzie Sampson, Maeve Burns and Madison Herring won the 400 freestyle relay in 5:32.
Campbell gained individual victories in the 400 freestyle in 6:21, as well as the 200 freestyle in 2:52.
Edholm gained the top spot in the 200 individual medley in 2:49 and was also triumphant in the 100 backstroke in 1:18.
Klaumann ended up first in the 100 butterfly in 1:22 and placed second in the 50 freestyle in 29.21.
Herring claimed first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:39.
Sampson was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley in 3:14 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:48.
Bethany Kimzey gained the second-place spot in the 400 freestyle in 7:02, and Burns took second in the 100 backstroke in 1:28. Burns also finished third in the 100 butterfly in 1:51, Kimzey was third in the 200 freestyle in 3:12, and Meyer took third in the 100 freestyle in 1:10.
Croatan’s top boys swimmer, Will Barker, missed the meet as his quarantine due to exposure to the coronavirus ended one day after the event.
“It’s sad for him to miss conference in his senior year, but this year is crazy,” Worsinger said.
Despite missing Barker, the Cougars have not been forced to quarantine as a team this season.
“We’ve been lucky,” Worsinger said. “We’ve tried to be smart with how we run practices, separating the JV and varsity. I think swimming has been the best sport so far when it comes to that.”
Croatan took two of the three relays in the boys meet with Nathan Michalowicz, Harrison Milano, Matthew McCray and Patrick Reindl winning the 200 medley relay in 2:05, and Rylan Feimster, Reindl, McCray, and Michalowicz capturing the 400 freestyle in 4:13.
Reindl totaled two individual victories, taking the 100 freestyle in 1:08 and the 200 individual medley in 2:34.
There were four other individual winners for the boys with Aiden Pesko garnering first in the 400 freestyle in 5:10, Luke Kahrimanovic touching the wall first in the 100 butterfly in 1:06, McCray notching the victory in the 200 freestyle in 2:14 and Milano taking the 100 breaststroke in 1:26,
Brooks Jackson, Pesko, Kahrimanovic and Milano teamed up to earn a second-place spot in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.
Michalowicz was the runner-up in two races, timing in at 1:06 in the 100 backstroke and clocking 1:09 in the 100 freestyle.
Other Croatan swimmers taking second included: Brooks, 100 breaststroke, 1:28; Pesko, 200 freestyle, 2:23; McCray, 50 freestyle, 25.77; and Feimster, 400 freestyle, 5:46.
East’s Fernandez placed second in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.
Croatan’s Ryan Michalowicz took third in the 100 butterfly in 1:11, Feimster finished third in the 200 individual medley in 2:54, and Milano placed third in the 50 freestyle in 27.22.
