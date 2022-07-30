BERMUDA — Team Sea Striker added a fishing accomplishment of a lifetime to its mantle last weekend – a Bermuda Triple Crown victory.
The Morehead City-based boat, led by owner Adrian Holler with Capt. Pete Zook and mate Morris McGahey, released three blue marlins and a white marlin during the Billfish Blast on July 4-6, added three more blue marlin releases during the Big Game Classic on July 15-17 and then tallied six blue marlin releases and one white in the Sea Horse Anglers Club Billfish Tournament on July 22-24.
“It was quite an accomplishment,” Holler said. “That’s a pretty coveted title. You’re fishing against the best boats, the best captains and the best crews in the world. We have a 61-foot Jarrett Bay, and it’s probably one of the smaller boats that come to Bermuda.”
Holler is well known for his two Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament wins in 1995 and 2001. The boat is also a four-time Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Tournament winner and a two-time N.C. Governors’ Cup champion.
“This win ranks right at or near the top,” Holler said. “Of course, winning the Big Rock is special, but to come over here and accomplish this, we’re still kind of pinching ourselves. For the time being, this is probably the highlight of all our fishing careers.”
Holler teamed up with a smorgasbord of anglers during the three competitions, including Capt. Rom Whitaker of Release in Hatteras, Capt. Curtis Struyk of Piracy, Shimano North America President Dave Pfeiffer, longtime Sea Striker angler Christian Bedsworth, Robbie Terry and Jim Sears.
“The family fishing history behind a lot of these guys is pretty incredible,” Holler said. “Christian Bedsworth, his grandfather George was one of the first charter captains in Morehead City and one of the first to catch a blue marlin off the Crystal Coast. Pete’s grandfather taught many of the local captains, as well.”
The team won $203,000 in prize money from its 6,200 release points across the series.
The boat had a late scare in the third and final competition, the Sea Horse Anglers Club Billfish Tournament. Team Auspicious, piloted by famed Capt. Edward “Cookie” Murray, came within striking distance of Sea Striker with a late blue marlin release.
“We were in first place with an hour and a half to go,” Holler said, “and (Auspicious) caught a fish that knocked us into second place and put them 300 points away from winning the triple crown.”
The boat’s final crew – Zook, McGowan, Holler, Pfeiffer and Whitaker – wound up bagging one more release to secure the win.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Holler said, “but fortunately, we were mighty lucky and hooked a fish in the last hour to win the tournament and help us keep the lead for the triple crown.”
A total of 43 teams fished at least one leg of the Triple Crown, competing for more than $1.1 million in cash. The teams combined to catch and release 257 billfish and boat six blue marlins over the 500-pound minimum. The largest of the series was a 713-pounder on Paradise One.
Holler and his team have been fishing in Bermuda for nine years, having long since crossed the port off his bucket list.
“We came here to cross it off the list and fell in love with the place,” Holler said. “It has been a lot of fun. It’s a beautiful place with great fishing, beautiful weather, and the people are wonderful too.”
The team is motoring back to Morehead City this weekend.
