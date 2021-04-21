OCEAN — The Croatan football team will travel to Washington on Friday for the program’s third-ever second-round playoff game.
The Cougars (7-1 overall) are only two years removed from head coach Andrew Gurley’s rookie season, in which they reached the second round for the second time. The first time was in 2015.
The 2015 season also marked the first time the program had won a conference championship, although it was shared with East Duplin and Northside-Jacksonville. This year marked the first solo league title with the Cougars finishing 6-0.
They defeated McMichael 55-7 in the first round of the 2AA state playoffs.
“Our biggest message this week is not being satisfied,” Gurley said. “We’ve never gotten past the second round. I think in the past, when we did win in the first round, there was a sigh of relief rather than staying hungry. This group is locked in, though.”
The Cougars are ranked No. 24 in the 2A classification per MaxPreps.com. They’ll face No. 18-ranked Washington (6-1), winner of the 2A Eastern Carolina Conference.
“They’re a good football team, there’s no doubt about that,” Gurley said. “But at this point in the year, everyone is good. We’re in rare air. We’ve been watching a lot of film on them. We’re going to have to execute our game plan, but I like our chances.”
The Pam Pack hold a slight advantage on offense – they rush for 383.4 yards per game and pass for 99.4, while Croatan rushes for 329.1 yards per game and passes for 39.5. The Cougars hold a points advantage, however, scoring 355 total and allowing just 98. Washington has scored 282 points and allowed 163.
“Their offense scares me more than their defense,” Gurley said. “They do a lot of stuff. If you were to write down every play they run, it’d take you a while, so there’s no way we can rep every play they run. We have to kind of pick and choose. We have a pretty good idea on what they want to do, though.”
Croatan’s top offensive weapons are Colton Sullivan with 826 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns, Alex Barnes with 590 yards and seven scores and Dustin Hayden with 469 yards and 13 touchdowns.
For Washington, the top performers are Terry Moore with 1,128 all-purpose yards and nine scores, Jaden Hambric with 882 yards and eight scores and Hayes Pippin with 861 yards and seven touchdowns.
County teams have done well in the postseason during this COVID-19 affected year, a fact that hasn’t escaped Gurley who also coached the school’s girls basketball team to the third round.
“We feel like there’s a path for us,” Gurley said. “A lot of the guys are watching film on their own. They’ve bought into the process, and they’ve put the work in. They understand that when the time comes, they’re the ones on the field and not us.”
