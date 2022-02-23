MOREHEAD CITY — An explosive first quarter helped the West Carteret boys basketball team past North Brunswick 61-43 on Tuesday in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
The No. 2-seeded Patriots (23-4 overall) outscored the visitors 24-10 in the opening period to breeze into a second-round matchup with No. 15 Carrboro (19-5).
North Brunswick (10-13) entered the game as the No. 31 seed in the east.
“They had a good team,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “They’re a lot like Havelock, where their record isn’t indicative of how good they are.”
West didn’t waste any time carving out a comfortable lead, shooting 9-of-13 in a first quarter that included three treys. Rob Cummings scored eight in the quarter, while Jaxon Ellingsworth and Shane Graves netted six apiece.
Mansfield was happy with the quick start, but he cautioned against leaning on that as the team progresses into the playoffs.
“We came out on fire in the first quarter,” he said. “Sometimes you come out with that kind of success, you want to go for the home run. When it works, it’s great, but it’s not the most consistent approach. We tried to be more methodical and consistent tonight.”
The offense didn’t produce as well in the second quarter with six points, but the Patriots still controlled the boards with a 17-9 advantage in the first half. They outrebounded the visitors 20-4 in the second.
Ellingsworth was the key in West’s paint game, pulling down 16 boards and adding three assists and two blocks to a 16-point performance. Cummings also had a big night with 15 points.
At the end of the game, with North Brunswick making one last push to a nine-point deficit, West turned to a three-guard rotation with Jamarion Montford, Dylan McBride and Cummings playing ball control with speed and sure hands.
“We haven’t been able to run some of those smaller rotations for very long in the past,” Mansfield said, “but that’s something we like to do in those situations. Usually, we try to rotate more late game, but it’s the playoffs now. It’s time to go with our best looks.”
Montford finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds, four deflections and two steals. Shane Graves and McBride each scored eight.
Akell Lance led the Scorpions in scoring with 12 points. R.J. Green had 11, while Malakhi Daniels and Justin Freeman tallied nine apiece.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
N. Brunswick...................... 10 11 13 9 - 43
West Carteret..................... 24 6 19 12 - 61
NORTH BRUNSWICK (43) – Lance 12, Green 11, Daniels 9, Freeman 9, Brown 2.
WEST CARTERET (61) – Ellingsworth 16, R. Cummings 15, Montford 10, McBride 8, Graves 8, Stack 4, A. Cummings 2.
