MOREHEAD CITY — It took sacrifice and commitment to produce one of the best seasons in the 58-year history of West Carteret football.
Just ask Al Morris.
The center and defensive tackle gave much of himself to help the Patriots win their first conference title since they won a league championship in the first year as a program in 1964.
“All my friends tell me I’m like grandpa,” he said. “I get done with practice at 5:30 (p.m.), stay up till about 8 doing homework, then I go right to bed. That is the only way to do it playing sports.”
If 8 p.m. sounds like an early time to hit the sack, consider this: Morris woke up at 5 a.m. every school day to go to the gym for an early morning workout and then also had practice every afternoon.
“I started that at the beginning of my junior year,” he said. “It was a good routine. Me and my buddies did it. They were motivated to do it, and I felt like if they were doing it, I might as well go.”
That kind of dedication helped the Patriots dominate conference play, averaging 39 points per game while giving up an average of 14.
They started with a 41-8 victory over Dixon, beat White Oak 35-22, got by Richlands 38-19, crushed Swansboro 48-7 and toughed out a 24-14 win over Croatan to go unbeaten in league action for the first time in school history.
“We can look back on it and say we played on that team,” Morris said. “Hopefully we set a trend for teams down the road.”
The senior lineman said numbers like “1964” and “57 years” have been thrown around the program for years. His class felt a responsibility to make new history.
“Since my freshman year, everybody kind of knew that our class was going to be the class to change everything,” he said. “We’ve been hearing that for four years. It was kind of drilled into our heads. The guys knew what we had to get done, we put in the work, and it ended up happening.”
A three-year varsity starter, Morris is no stranger to work.
From his sophomore to junior year, he put on 40 pounds of muscle, going from about 180 to 220. He got leaner this season, getting back down to 205.
“Being in the weight room is definitely key,” he said. “Coach (Daniel) Barrow runs a great program in the summer.”
Even that increased weight is pretty small for a center and defensive tackle, but Morris said he learned to play lower than the man ahead of him.
It still didn’t adequately prepare him for the physical nature of those positions, where a running back is either running right behind you or right at you.
“It’s definitely tough,” he said. “You’re getting pounded on both sides. You’re right there in the middle of it. You definitely have some bruises and are sore. You feel it the next morning.”
Morris, along with fellow seniors Dalton Ovando, Sasha Primin-kane, Noah Munden, Adam Ross and Logan Cordova, paved the way for 1,805 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.
“Coach Barrow, coach (Johnathon) Black, coach (Troy) Smith, they told us before the season that we were the engine of the offense,” Morris said. “I think the boys took that to heart, and we worked hard and ended up with a record-breaking year. We had a tight-knit group of linemen.”
In addition to the first conference championship in 57 years, West hosted its fourth playoff game in program history and won just the fourth postseason game with a 24-7 victory over Cape Fear. It then hosted its first-ever second round playoff game last Friday and fell 41-21 to Scotland.
“It was surreal,” Morris said. “One thing about playing at home, we have a great fan base, and in that game, it felt like the whole community was out there supporting us. It was awesome.”
Morris’ hard work carries over to the classroom where he sports a 4.4 GPA. He hopes to attend N.C. State and major in engineering.
“I’ve looked at that for a couple of years,” he said. “I have a lot of family in Raleigh, and it’s a great school. I think it would be a great fit for me.”
Morris’ family owns Sea Drag’n Charters, and he’d gladly return home to design and build boats.
“I’ve always been surrounded by big, fast boats, and I just fell in love with them,” he said. “I love where I live. We’ve got so many great boatbuilders around us – Parker, Jarrett Bay – it would be a great place to come back to.”
Here are a few of Morris’ favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Happy Gilmore.”
Favorite TV Show: “Wicked Tuna.”
Favorite Cartoon: Barnyard.
Favorite Band/Artist: Tyler Childers.
Favorite Song: “Hurricane” by The Band of Heathens.
Favorite Book: “The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway.
Favorite Team: N.C. State Wolfpack.
Favorite Athlete: Mike Trout.
Favorite Vacation: Florida Keys.
Favorite Hobby: Sportfishing.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “Life’s a garden. Dig it.” – Joe Dirt.
Favorite Food: Seared tuna.
Favorite Drink: Sweet tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Cox Family Restaurant.
Favorite Season: Fishing season.
Favorite Sports Memory: Winning the Mullet Bucket.
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Michael McGinn.
Favorite Sport: Football.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Going to Cook Out after games.
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: The Qualified Captain.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Will Ferrell, Si Robertson, Adam Sandler, Larry The Cable Guy and George Strait.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Brock Byrd, Parker Wood, Rob Cummings, Andrew Chaanine, Jaxon Ellingsworth and coach Johnathon Black (for bait).
Items For A Deserted Island: Fishing rod, a recliner, a football, a grill and a steak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.