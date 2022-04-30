BAILEY — West Carteret beat previously undefeated Southern Nash on Wednesday to move to the second round of the 3A boys tennis dual-team state playoffs.
The No. 14 seed Patriots (9-2) took five of the six singles matches against the No. 3 Firebirds (12-1) to cruise to the victory.
Adam Cummings (8-1) dealt Frank Gonzalez (12-1) his first defeat of the season in No. 2 singles with a 6-4, 6-0 victory.
Moksh Thakore (8-2) also gave Roan Wachowicz (8-1) his first loss of the year in No. 5 singles with a 6-4, 6-4 triumph.
Rob Cummings (9-0) stayed undefeated in a 6-4, 6-0 win over Nathan Kiger (11-2) at No. 1.
Worth Stack (8-0) also remained unbeaten thanks to a 6-0, 6-4 triumph over Alex Underwood (9-3) in the No. 6 singles match.
Tanner Hahn (8-2) survived the toughest match of the day at No. 3, taking a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Jadon Shearin (11-2).
West will next take on No. 11 Rocky Mount (11-2) on Monday.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 5, S. Nash 4
Singles
No. 1: Rob Cummings (WC) def. Nathan Kiger (SN), 6-4, 6-0.
No. 2: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Frank Gonzalez (SN), 6-4, 6-3.
No. 3: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Jadon Shearin (SN), 7-5, 6-4.
No. 4: Kevin Bryant (SN) def. Slate Taber (WC), 7-5, 7-5 (10-7).
No. 5: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Roan Wachowicz (SN), 6-4, 6-4.
No. 6: Worth Stack (WC) def. Alex Underwood (SN), 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1: Frank Gonzalez/Jadon Shearin (SN) def. Ethan Sherrill/Davis Adams (WC), 10-3.
No. 2: Nathan Kiger/Kevin Bryant (SN) def. Tristan Blaine/Peter Huynh (WC), 10-3.
No. 3: Roan Wachowicz/Alex Underwood (SN) def. Lane Gray/Luca Munoz (WC), 10-1.
