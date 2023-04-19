OCEAN — Ask Matthew Quispe what his older brother, Michael, plans on doing after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy, and he tells you he’s planning to be a pilot.
Ask Quispe what he plans on doing when he graduates from college and he says, “I mean, being a better pilot.”
Just in case you were wondering what life was like in the Quispe house during their childhoods.
“We are competitive in every sense,” Quispe said. “Video games, soccer, everything.”
In addition to running in the same Croatan program as his brother, he’s coached in the fall (cross country), winter (indoor track and field) and spring (outdoor track and field) by his father, Rico, a retired U.S. Marine.
“I don’t think I’m in the position I am today if I wasn’t taught how I was and growing up how I did,” he said.
A standout student with a 4.54 GPA, Quispe also hopes to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.
Michael graduated from Croatan in 2018 as one of the most decorated track and field athletes in county history with 10 gold medals, six silvers and two bronzes in state meets.
“Seeing what he did at the school, at the time, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do that,” Quispe said. “I definitely have a lot to live up to. I have to do my thing, and make my name known.”
Michael collected most of his medals in relay events, and Matthew is following in his footsteps.
In the winter, the junior was a part of a national championship relay team and two state title relay squads.
At the New Balance Nationals Indoor in Boston, Massachusetts, the 3,200-meter relay team of Trey Austin, James Wallace, Luke Nicolajsen and Quispe won the Rising Stars division with a time of 7 minutes, 59.74 seconds. Their previous personal record was 8:12.
“I’ve always wanted to go sub-8:00 because Michael’s 4x8 ran an 8:01, so that has always been a goal,” Quispe said. “It was hard work. After I finished, I came over to the guy who was right behind me because we had talked at a previous meet and I told him ‘Dang, man, you almost caught me, good job,’ and he looked up at the scoreboard and told me we ran a sub-8:00, and I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t think we were able to do that.”
Austin, Wallace, Nicolajsen and Quispe only started running together as a relay team this year, but they’ve quickly come together. Quispe reported he and Wallace have been running together since elementary school, he’s been classmates with Nicolajsen since he moved here in second grade and has been running with Austin since the eighth grade when he moved in.
“We’re all pretty tight,” Quispe said. “We’re good friends. We’ve been friends for a long time. You have to connect or it just doesn’t do well.”
At the 3A winter indoor state meet, the quartet won the 3,200-meter relay in 8:12.53.
Cooper Stephens, Brayden Stephens, Nicolajsen and Quispe also captured the 1,600-meter relay in 3:26.47.
Quispe was runner-up in the 500 meters in 1:05.60.
He took the school record from Michael in that event and hopes to do the same in the 800 meters.
“I definitely want to take Michael’s 800 record, that is for sure,” he said. “It’s 1:54.06, and I’m at a 1:56, but I just split 1:54 twice, back-to-back, so I think I can do that. With that 500 time that I beat of his by almost a second, I’ll definitely shove that in his face a little bit.”
Quispe noted he has a system for letting his brother know when he breaks one of his school records
“Right after I finish a meet, I will text it to him,” he said. “I normally just send him the time, and he figures it out. No context is needed.”
He put together the best meet of his career Saturday at the Apex Lions’ Relays.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Austin, Wallace, Nicolajsen, and Quispe ran a meet record in 7:53.29 seconds.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Nicolajsen and Quispe also won in 3:21.
The distance medley relay team of Tyrese Cone, Wallace, Nicolajsen and Qusipe also earned a victory in 10:32.58. The distance medley consists of 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600 legs.
Quispe ran a personal-record 1:54 split in the 800 in two of those relays.
“That was my top meet, by far,” he said. “That 7:53 we ran in the 4x8 was absolutely insane.”
Here are a few of Quispe’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “12 Strong.”
Favorite TV Show: “Arrow.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Tom and Jerry.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Drake.
Favorite Song: “MIA” by Bad Bunny.
Favorite Book: “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Coggins.
Favorite Team: Croatan cross country and track and field.
Favorite Athlete: Usain Bolt.
Favorite Vacation: Hopetown, Bahamas.
Favorite Hobby: Car detailing.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “My unmatched perspicacity coupled with my sheer indefatigability makes me a feared opponent in any realm of human endeavor.” – Andrew Tate.
Favorite Food: Oranges.
Favorite Drink: Lemonade.
Favorite Restaurant: Red Fish Grill.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Stopping the (North Lincoln) six-peat and winning the cross country team state championship.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Aubrey Godette.
Favorite Sport: Track and field.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Locking in and praising God.”
Favorite Website/App: MileSplit.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: @navytf.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Elon Musk, Andrew Tate, Andrew Carnegie, Donald Trump and Mansa Musa.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Trey Austin, Justin Wax, Brayden Stephens, Tyrese Cone, Noah Guererro and coach Andy Bulfer.
Items for a Deserted Island: Hydro flask, cast iron skillet, spear, hammock and flare-gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.