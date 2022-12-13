OCEAN — The Croatan wrestling team had nine grapplers on the floor Saturday for the finals of the school’s annual Beast of the East Tournament.
Wrestlers from 18 schools battled on three mats in the finals, competing for first, third and fifth places in their weight divisions.
The Cougars didn’t have any champions, but they did have enough grapplers on the podium to grab first place in the tournament overall with 164.5 points.
“It was a good team effort,” Croatan coach David Perry said. “We didn’t have any champions, but we had a lot of guys in the finals. That’s what we want.”
The win was Croatan’s third in the last four Beast of the East tournaments.
Tyler Cowell of Swansboro was the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler for his impressive win in the 126-pound bracket.
Swansboro placed second with 154 points and Dixon third with 133.5.
West Carteret also attended the competition and finished fifth with 124 points.
Four of the top five teams in the tournament were 3A Coastal Conference programs, a good indication that this year’s league tourney, slated Jan. 21, will be another competitive one.
“Last year’s tournament was pretty tough,” Perry said. “I expect it to be the same this year. We have four teams really close to each other, and White Oak has some good kids. Our conference is pretty tough for wrestling.”
West coach Kevin Smith is happy the conference is tough as it helps with postseason preparation.
“It’s a stout conference,” he said. “Every dual match is going to be tough, and the tournament will be another tough one. It’s great because it gets everyone ready for February.”
The Patriots’ Joshua Knipe was the only county division winner. He captured the 220-pound bracket with a 2-minute, 31-second pin of Pamlico County’s Tyler Stevens (12-6) in the finals to improve to 22-0 this season.
“He’s definitely getting faster and definitely improving,” Smith said.
He reached the first-place match with a 3-0 win by decision over First Flight’s Everest Ouellette (13-4) after he pinned New Bern’s Vincent Grist (5-4) in the second round. He had a bye in the first.
There was no first-place match in the tournament with a higher combined overall record between the two wrestlers than at 126 pounds between West’s Skyler Oxford (18-3) and Swansboro’s Tyler Cowell (16-1). Cowell won the bout by 6-1 decision.
No county grappler had a tougher matchup in his last three rounds than Croatan’s Tommy Williams. The 132-pounder wrestled against Walker Bell (19-1) of West Craven in the finals, Elijah Dacuyan (10-7) of Pamlico in the semifinals and Billy Bracy (8-5) of North Brunswick in the quarterfinals.
Williams and Bell went toe-to-toe for all three periods before Bell won by 17-12 decision.
Williams was the only Cougar to reach his bracket’s first-place match. Six, however, reached the consolation finals and two notched a win.
Cameron Sanchez (13-3) was the third-place wrestler at 113 pounds after he pinned Dixon’s Cedric Ferguson (12-8) in 2:05. He won by forfeit over Washington’s Christian Price (14-7) in the consolation semifinal.
A.J. Pile (11-4) also won at 195 pounds, pinning Gabe Davis (14-6) of Washington in 2:25 to place third. He reached the bout with a 33-second pin of West’s Luke Jones (6-11).
The four other Croatan grapplers to reach the consolation finals and finish in fourth were Davis Foxworth (8-5) at 106 pounds, Gavin Cohen (12-6) at 126, Riley Ingels (7-6) at 170 and Brayden McMahon (6-8) at 182.
Josh Steffy (8-5) also placed fifth at 152 pounds, winning by 7-5 decision over Avery Soular (9-8) of Chapel Hill, and Jarrett Mitchell (4-7) finished in sixth at 160.
The Patriots had, in total, eight wrestlers vying for fifth place or better in the finals. After Knipe, only Dylan Shirley (18-3) and Braden Reynolds (10-5) were able to cap their day with a win.
Shirley placed third at 138 pounds with a 2:16 pin of David B-Messa (12-7) of Washington. He pinned Tyler Clouatre (5-4) of Richlands to reach the consolation finals.
Reynolds placed fifth at 145 pounds with a win by forfeit over Currituck’s David Saunders (7-3).
Josh Figueredo (8-6) placed fourth at 132 pounds, while Jeremiyah Dixon (4-9) finished sixth at 170 and Jones also placed sixth at 195.
“(Figueredo) beat three really quality kids and stepped up to a different level,” Smith said. “That was good to see. Team-wise, we’re still trying to plug people in where they need to be. We have some starters out right now for various reasons. We’re still a work in progress.”
