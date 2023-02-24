BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team has made advancing to the third round of the state playoffs an almost annual tradition.
The Mariners kept that run alive Thursday night with a 61-60 win over Seaforth in the second round of the 2A postseason.
East has now been to the third round in each of Daniel Griffee’s four years as coach and made it that far in 10 of the past 12 seasons.
“It doesn’t happen all the time like this,” he said. “I’ve been very fortunate. I can think of many coaches who are better than me who have not traveled to the third round. I’ve had great players. To do it four years in a row with different players every year, it is pretty special.”
The No. 8 seed Mariners moved to 20-6 on the season thanks to their 11th win in a row.
East will next play at 6 p.m. on Saturday at No. 1 seed Farmville Central (26-1). The Jaguars have been to four consecutive state finals, winning three in a row before falling last year to Robinson. They also won a state title in 2016.
Shamel Baker led the way for the East against Seaforth with a game-high 24 points. He scored 12 of his team’s 20 points in the first quarter.
His team trailed 58-55 with 40.8 seconds remaining when he hit a three-pointer from the right side. He was later fouled with 13.1 seconds left and hit both free throws to give his team a 60-58 lead.
Seaforth’s Jarin Stevenson tied the game at 60-60 with 6.4 seconds to go after hitting two free throws.
East then took the lead thanks to a questionable call. Charles Matheka was fouled on a three-point attempt with 1.8 seconds to go on a play where he was barely touched.
He ended up making just one of the three free-throw attempts to give him 19 points on the night with 12 of those coming in the second half.
“He made one, and all he needed was one,” Griffee said. “You wouldn’t have wanted to lose it like that. You go back to his freshman year when he had a pass stolen late versus Riverside (in the third round of the playoffs). He thinks about that a lot. Those plays are tough. I fouled a kid late and gave him two free throws, and we lost when I was in high school.”
The Mariners shot 7-for-11 from the foul line in the contest, including 4-for-8 in the fourth quarter. The Hawks shot 11-for-16, including 7-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
Kooper Jones (14 points) found Stevenson on a full-court pass on the final play, and Stevenson’s shot hit nothing but air as he fell to the floor. Seaforth’s bench asked for a foul on the play but to no avail.
“I felt we had a chance to control the game at the end, but a few bad turnovers put it in the hands of the ref where something like that can happen,” Seaforth coach Jarod Stevenson said. “We made too many mistakes. Hopefully we can learn from it.”
Seaforth turned it over twice in the final minute of the game.
Griffee was also upset at a couple of baseline calls in the second half as well as a few foul calls at midcourt.
The No. 9-seed Hawks saw their season come to an end at 18-9. They are in their second year as a program and feature no seniors. Champions of the 1A/2A Mid-Carolina Conference, they won their first-ever playoff game 57-47 over No. 24 Granville Central (14-12) to get to the second round.
Stevenson (6-9, 215 pounds), ranked by ESPN as the No. 1 recruit in the state and No. 16 in the country in the junior class led the way for the visitors with 21 points. He has been offered scholarships by North Carolina, N.C. State, Virginia, Georgetown and Missouri. An Arkansas assistant coach was in attendance at the game.
Stevenson scored eight in the first quarter but was held to 13 over the next three quarters.
“Survive and advance,” Griffee said. “We played really well, and we played well against size, size that was really talented. He (Stevenson) did what he was supposed to do. He was a rim protector that affected our shots. We’re not used to seeing that. But I told our kids I’ve never seen one guy beat a good team. I’ve never seen it happen.”
East led 54-45 after a three-pointer from Brody Nelson with 7:09 left in the game and scored just one more point until the 48-second mark.
“We spread them out (in the fourth quarter) and wanted to get to the rim, but now they have a 6-9 guy down there, and he adjusted our shots,” Griffee said. “He was huge. The easy putbacks, layups we missed, he made the difference, but we also made some tough ones over him at the rim.”
The Mariners received key contributions from three players with Jayedon Watson (six), Sean Walker (five) and Nelson (five) scoring a combined 16 points.
“That was a difference maker,” Griffee said. “Everyone accounts for 40 to 60 (points) from Shamel and Charles, so when those three add up to double digits, plus their rebounds and defense against the Stevenson kid, that’s team work at its finest.”
Jacob Nelson scored just two points but also supplied tough defense and hustle plays and acted as one of the team’s primary ballhandlers throughout the contest.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Seaforth............................... 15 14 14 17 - 60
East Carteret....................... 20 14 14 13 - 61
SEAFORTH (60) – Stevenson 21, Jones 14, Davenport 7, Haddix 7, Lindquist 5, Lewis 4, Murray 2.
EAST CARTERET (61) – Baker 24, Matheka 19, Watson 6, Walker 5, B. Nelson 5, J. Nelson 2.
