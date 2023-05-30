BEAUFORT — East Carteret athletes took home two of the top three Player of the Year awards this spring in 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference team sports.
Jacob Nelson earned the honor in baseball, and Kenliana Dixon garnered the nod in girls soccer.
Nelson led the league in five categories, including home runs (five), slugging percentage (.921), runs (45), on-base percentage (.622) and stolen bases (30). He was second in average (.513) and third in RBIs (25).
The Mariners went 17-9 overall and 8-2 in the conference to finish as the runner-up. Their two losses came against to league champion Northside-Pinetown (19-5, 9-1 conference).
Dixon led the Coastal Plains in points (108) and assists (28) and ranked second in goals (40) in girls soccer.
The Mariners dominated the league, going 6-0 while outscoring opponents 59-0. They went 15-6-2 overall.
Other all-conference honors went to Alex Doans, Brody Nelson, Eli Jenkins and Darren Piner in baseball; Elli Parrish, Alisha Tosto and Grayson Gillikin in softball; Sydney Roberson, Tiana Staryeu, Cate Wolf, Emerson Tarr and Brynnleigh Thompson in girls soccer; and Kai Thammavongsa, Chase Wagoner, Charlie Morris and Paul Lewis in boys golf.
