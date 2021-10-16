CARTERET COUNTY — At the end of this football season, more than one coach will give the sage advice, “For you seniors, tonight could be the last time you ever put on a football uniform.”
It’s a piece of advice meant to encourage players to leave it all out on the field. Whether it’s the end of the regular season, a third-round playoff game or a state championship, the end of the season comes for every player. For seniors, the last game could be the last time they ever play the game.
Most other sports – basketball, baseball, tennis, golf – can all be played recreationally through adulthood, but football is a unique sport. For the majority of people who play it, high school will be their last chance to play the game. It’s a harsh reality that applies to most high school student-athletes.
The NCAA estimates only 1 in 16 (6 percent) of high school football players will go on to compete for a college team.
The News-Times spoke with three county football players to get three unique perspectives of playing high school football.
Christian Johnson, 23, is a 2017 East Carteret graduate and a Fire Controlman 2nd Class in the U.S. Navy. Currently serving his first deployment in the South China Sea, Johnson was a varsity starter at offensive and defensive line for Mariners squads that went a combined 23-5 overall and 10-0 in conference in 2015 and 2016.
Aidan Cooper, 17, is a senior defender for West Carteret. A four-year varsity player, he’s hoping to help the Patriots capture their first conference championship since 1964.
Easton Taylor, 14, is a freshman on Croatan’s varsity squad this season. Beginning the season as a wide receiver and defender, Taylor was thrust into the starting quarterback role after injuries to other players before suffering his own, a broken collar bone against Richlands.
The three players are all at different points in their football journey – Johnson has left it behind, Cooper is possibly nearing its end and Taylor is just getting started.
If you ask each of them, the best thing about football is the brotherhood.
“Outside of the throwing the ball or hitting people, what made it fun was the companionship,” Johnson said. “Most of the guys that we played with, we’d been playing together since Pop Warner. We’ve known each other from like third grade all the way to senior year.”
Cooper is in his 11th season playing football. He’s been on the gridiron since he was 6 years old, building friendships and team bonds all along the way.
“Football brings everyone together,” Cooper said. “Even if you don’t know each other, you form that bond and a strong brotherhood. I’m probably never going to play with any of these guys again. So, I take every opportunity I can to bond. I know the last game is going to be tough. I’m going to miss these guys.”
Taylor started playing football in the seventh grade at Broad Creek Middle. Two years later, he was on a high school field trying to find his place at a new school with a new group of players.
“I was a little nervous,” Taylor said. “I thought maybe I’d get picked on, but it was nothing like that. Everyone is just so welcoming. They welcome you to the team and try to be your friend. As you start to meet the guys, you form a great family.”
On the field, all three explained how football is a physical outlet, a chance to bond while working toward a common goal – a win on Fridays. Cooper’s Patriots have a chance to get in the history books this season with a 3A Coastal Conference championship on the line. They defeated White Oak in a crucial game at home on Monday before moving on to play Richlands on Friday.
“That’s our whole team’s goal right now, to win a conference championship,” Cooper said. “It hasn’t been done since 1964, and we know how it much it means to everyone. Every week, practice has been really intense. We know this is an opportunity we can’t let down.”
Cooper has been comfortably penciled in as a starter for a few years now. He has played wide receiver, cornerback and linebacker. This season, he doesn’t come off the field when the defensive unit is out.
Taylor has also played a variety of spots on offense and defense, but the game against Richlands on Oct. 8 marked his first real start. With quarterbacks Evan King and Caden Barnett injured, Taylor was the man under center against the Wildcats.
“It’s all about confidence,” Taylor said. “At first, I felt like I was under a lot of pressure when I (came into the game) against White Oak (on Oct. 1), but whenever I started gaining confidence, everything started to click for me.”
Taylor was playing well in his first start – he rushed for 13 yards and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass – before he broke his collar bone in the second quarter and exited the game. His timetable for a return is still unknown, but it’s unlikely he’ll be back this season.
“It wasn’t fun, but I’m trying to have a good attitude through it,” Taylor said. “I’m just grateful I have more seasons to play.”
Starting in a conference game is a far cry from where Taylor started in August, when he first tried out for the team.
“It was a whole different environment than I was used to,” he said. “It was more competitive and more physical. People hit a lot harder in high school than they do in middle school. I was really happy when I found out I made the team.”
Johnson still remembers his playing days vividly, from his younger years to when East advanced to the third round of the 1A state playoffs during his junior and senior years. He remembers the gut check that was the 59-7 third-round state playoff loss to Wallace-Rose Hill in 2015, and he remembers wishing he could have one more crack at Tarboro after losing 13-7 in the third round of 2016.
“I still chat with guys from that team about that Tarboro game from our senior year,” he said. “If I could go back and play one more time, I would definitely do that. We thought we had that game in the bag, to be honest.”
That season, the Mariners couldn’t play their season opener because the stadium lights needed repair. Instead, they opened up the next week in the Mullet Bucket and lost to West Carteret 19-16. It was a wakeup call for a squad that anticipated going undefeated in the regular season.
“We were all in the weight room nonstop, practicing all the time,” Johnson said. “We were top tier. After the loss to West, the coaches beat us up the next week, and from there on, we were playing at the highest level. We didn’t lose until the third round. We weren’t able to bring home the school’s first football state championship, but someone will eventually.”
After Johnson graduated, he went on to enlist in the Navy. He’s happy with the work he’s doing, but he admitted it was tough to watch some of his former teammates play ball in college.
“I see guys like Duncan Englehardt and Matteus Bassotto still playing, and I do get a little jealous,” Johnson said. “I’d still like to play football. It’s a great game, and I miss it.”
Cooper isn’t sure what his football future holds. He’s attended various camps, but nothing has been set in stone.
“I’m hoping for a chance, but if it doesn’t work out, it’s OK,” he said. “Of course, there’s a fear that I won’t get to play again, but I’m not the first person who will feel that. I’ll be disappointed, but it doesn’t ruin the plans that I have for life. I played this game for 11 years and had the best time of my life. I can’t complain. I’ll keep on striving.”
Despite being on the sideline for now, Taylor is just enjoying the start of his high school football career. The Cougars still have two regular season games left and a run at the state playoffs. Then, he has three more seasons to play in a black and gold jersey. His goals for now are striking those bonds with teammates and developing as a player.
“I feel like the next four years are going to fly by,” Taylor said. “I want to form a tight brotherhood with every team that I’m part of and just help the team as best I can. I try not to make it all about me and instead about the team.”
Right now, Taylor’s job is to watch and learn. For players like Cooper, and Johnson when he was an upperclassman, becoming a senior on a football team means transitioning into a de facto leadership role. With that comes a chance to preach wisdom to younger players who are still getting comfortable in their new environment.
“You have to enjoy your time on the field, even in practice,” Johnson said. “You have to show up, encourage the other guys and build for the future. If you’re a senior, there are young guys under you watching you. You might think they’re not watching or that they don’t care, but they do.”
Cooper added, “I talk to some of the young guys sometimes. They’ll ask for advice and I’ll tell them, ‘High school is going to go by fast. Cherish every moment you can. Put your work in during the offseason, and it’ll all be worth it when you come back stronger and better.’”
Cooper knows that high school can go by quickly. Season-ending injuries can happen at any point, and just like that, football is over. It’s a jarring reality that demands appreciation of every moment spent on the field.
“I think about (the end of the season) a lot,” Cooper said. “Since we played in the spring, we didn’t have a huge offseason. This last one flew by, and now we’re over halfway through this season. It’s sad, but I’m trying to cherish every moment I can. I love this game.”
