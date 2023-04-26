BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls soccer team rounded out nonconference play on a strong note Thursday with a 9-0 win over Coastal North Carolina HomeSchool.
The game ended by mercy rule with 32 minutes left.
The Mariners are 6-1-2 in their last 10 games to improve to 6-5-2.
East scored nine goals for the second straight game following a 9-0 victory over Epiphany and has captured three straight triumphs.
“Our performance was the culmination of what has been a great week for us,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “We had really good practices on Monday and Wednesday, and we got a very convincing win on Tuesday. This win is also very important because it puts us above .500 right before we start conference play. Considering the kind of nonconference schedule we have had this year, entering conference with a winning record is a an accomplishment the entire team should be proud of.”
Diaz’s squad began the season 1-4 with losses to teams that are a combined 49-5-7 in Woods Charter (12-1-2), Clinton (15-0-2), DASH (12-2) and Richlands (10-3-3).
The Mariners’ last six wins have come against teams a combined 16-29-1 in Wilson Christian Academy (9-3), twice versus White Oak (1-15), Epiphany (4-8-1) and twice versus Coastal North Carolina HomeSchool (2-3).
Their most impressive performances of the season came in a 3-3 tie against Swansboro (6-7-2) and then a 0-0 tie against West Carteret (10-4-1).
Sydney Roberson scored four goals for the second consecutive game in the matchup with Coastal North Carolina HomeSchool and now has 21 goals in 13 contests.
“This season she has exploded as a goal scorer,” Diaz said. “She can finish at close range and from a distance, and now she is also finding herself in areas of the field where she can shoot the ball more often.”
Kenliana Dixon posted two goals and now has 19 goals this season.
Both players also had an assist.
Tiana Staryeu scored one goal and dished out two assists, and Brynnleigh Thompson and Cate Wolf each had a goal and an assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.