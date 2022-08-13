I count myself a little lucky that I’ve been spared the youth sports scene as a parent.
I know it’s coming eventually, but for now, my Saturdays are still my own. I got a glimpse of one of those scenes this week when I went to visit a Newport Vikings practice.
Honestly, it didn’t look like a bad way to spend a warm summer night. There were roughly 120 kids on the large recreational field next to Newport Elementary, all divided into groups and going through stages of warmups and drills in their own corner of grass.
I heard that number in an interview earlier that day, but it was different actually seeing that many kids on one field in pads and helmets. There were also groups of cheerleaders going through routines, dozens of coaches and scores of parents lining the sideline.
Apart from most players measuring under 5 feet, most of what I saw looked and felt very much like a high school practice. It made me realize just how much sports are going on across the county that I don’t get to see on a normal basis.
When I was leaving the field, a recreational softball team was wrapping up practice on the far corner of the field. On the drive home, I saw a youth soccer game at Rotary Park and then a half-dozen or so practices at Fort Benjamin Park.
On any given weekend day, you can drive by a sports field and see a team playing or practicing. On just about any night, you can see the field lights painting the sky. There are myriad recreational leagues and club teams playing year-round across this county.
It goes deeper than that, though. Visit a gym, and you’ll see a pickup basketball game. Drive by a Little League field, and you’ll see kids laying down groundballs to each other. Go to the beach, and you’ll find sand volleyball matches. Go to a park, and you’ll find tennis enthusiasts. Between organized sports and recreational activities like running, surfing, biking and swimming, sports is ubiquitous in a way that is easily seen and easily forgotten.
For me, it took a visit to a youth football practice to be reminded of just how much is out there all the time. I get to see the best athletes the county has to offer at the varsity level and beyond, but the behind-the-scenes moments are just as big, just as important.
Sometimes, it’s important to remember that.
