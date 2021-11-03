CARTERET COUNTY — There will be one home football game in the county on Friday, and it will take place at West Carteret.
The Patriots will host Cape Fear in the first round of the 3A tournament after winning the 3A Coastal Conference championship outright on Friday.
Croatan will be on the road at J.H. Rose, and East Carteret will play at Northeastern.
WEST CARTERET
The No. 7-seeded Patriots (7-2 overall) earned the right to host in the first round after capping a 5-0 record in the Coastal with a 34-14 win over Croatan last week.
They’ll face a No. 26 Cape Fear team that is 6-3 overall and went 4-2 in the 3A/4A East Conference. The first-place team from that conference, Seventy-First (10-0) is the No. 3 seed in the 3A tournament.
The winner of the game on Friday will go on to face either No. 10 Southern Durham (6-4) or No. 23 Scotland (5-4). If West wins, it is guaranteed to host the second round.
Cape Fear comes into the contest with a pass-heavy offense built around junior quarterback Cole Wilson, who has 1,266 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has completed 53 percent of his passes, the majority to R.J. McDonald, who has 25 catches for 361 yards and three scores. The Colts have three more receivers with more than 150 yards.
The ground game has had success overall with 870 yards, but the Colts have no clear-cut rusher. They have three backs with more than 200 yards – Favour Murtala has 217, Wilson 212 with three scores and Keyshon Washington 206 with five scores.
Cape Fear is averaging 276 yards and 29 points per game and allowing 16 per outing.
West is scoring 31 points per game and allowing 18. The point differential has been much kinder over the last six games, however, with the Patriots scoring 38 points and giving up just 12 per game over their win streak of as many games.
The offense remains a balanced one with 1,630 yards on the ground and 1,100 through the air. Quarterback Jamarion Montford is the centerpiece of the offense, leading the team in rushing yards and touchdowns with 614 and eight, respectively, while completing 54 percent of his passes for 1,077 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
CROATAN
The Cougars (4-6 overall) are seeded No. 27 in the 3A tournament after finishing fourth in the 3A Coastal Conference.
They leapfrogged third-place Swansboro (3-2) as the last league team to advance (White Oak was seeded No. 21), thanks to its tough nonconference schedule.
They’ll face J.H. Rose (6-4 overall), the second-place team from the loaded 3A/4A East Conference, which placed five of its seven teams in the playoffs. The Rampants went 5-1 in the conference, losing only to New Bern 48-0. They’re coming off a 21-14 overtime victory over Havelock.
J.H. Rose played a rare 10-game schedule uninterrupted by any COVID-19 cancellations. In those 10 games, it showed a balanced offense with 1,954 passing yards and 1,167 more on the ground.
Quarterback Will Taylor has thrown for 1,898 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. Taylor is strictly a pocket passer, though, with minus 168 yards credited to him. His top receiver has been Jayden Grimes with 768 yards and eight touchdowns. Kenderius Geddis and Michael Allen have both eclipsed the 400-yard mark with six scores apiece.
On the ground, Allen leads with 588 yards and eight touchdowns, and Klavon Brown has 521 yards and nine scores.
The Ramparts have been strong offensively with 368 yards and 29 per game. However, they have also allowed 25 points per game, including 45-plus points in three games.
The Cougars have allowed more points (27 per game) than they’ve scored this year (23), but the last three weeks have been their best stretch offensively with 373 yards per game in the 42-38 loss to Swansboro, the 34-7 win over Dixon and the 34-14 loss to West on Friday.
Eighty-five percent of Croatan’s yards have come on the ground this season, with three runners eclipsing the 400-yard mark. Alex Barnes leads the way with 631 yards and five touchdowns, Brayden Stephens has 560 yards and six scores, and Quincy Doneghy has 497 yards and nine TDs.
The winner of the game on Friday will play either No. 11 Currituck County or No. 22 Terry Sanford in the second round.
EAST CARTERET
The Mariners (4-5 overall) wound up finishing third in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with a 3-2 record, earning a No. 30 seed in the 2A tournament and a matchup with undefeated No. 3 Northeastern (9-0).
East won three of its last four regular season games, but it will face a tough challenge in Northeastern, the first-place team from the 2A/3A East Conference. The Eagles have outscored their opponents at almost 4-to-1 this season, averaging 42 points on offense and allowing just 12. They have allowed only a touchdown or less in five of their nine games.
Northeastern’s offense centers around quarterback Jalen Melson, who has thrown for 1,911 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed for 338 more yards and six more scores.
Melson has two big targets on the outside – Shamar Sutton, who has 849 yards and nine touchdowns, and E.J. Gatling, who has 468 yards and six scores. Gatling is also the team’s leading rusher with 430 yards and five scores.
East comes into the contest after riding two distinct waves during the regular season. After losing starting quarterback Adam McIntosh, the Mariners went 0-4 from weeks two through five while getting outscored 180-26. Then the team won three of the next four outscoring its league opponents a combined 88-53. They’re coming off a 34-3 win over Lejeune on Friday.
There are no season stats available for East.
The winner of the game this week will go on to face either No. 14 Holmes or No. 19 North Pitt.
