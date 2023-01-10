WEST NEWS

AYDEN — The West Carteret wrestling team went 3-2 on Saturday at the Charger Duals.

The Patriots toughed out a 49-27 win over Pamlico and a 43-25 victory over South Lenoir while cruising to a 63-17 triumph over host Ayden-Grifton,

They took a hard-luck 36-29 loss to Currituck and fell 45-27 to Rosewood.

West moved to 21-13 on the season.

The Patriots held an 11-3 advantage in matches won versus Ayden-Grifton, went 9-5 against Pamlico and 8-5 versus South Lenoir with one match decided by a double forfeit.

Currituck eked out eight of 14 matches over West, winning four by decision, including two by one point apiece, and one by two points.

Rosewood enjoyed a 9-5 advantage.

Joshua Knipe continued his undefeated season with a 5-0 day. The senior is now 43-0. At 195 pounds, he took an 18-1 technical fall over Currituck’s Jeffery Klugh (N/A) and pinned Pamlico’s Ryan Baker (26-6). At 220, he pinned Ayden-Grifton’s Jorge Modina (8-13) and Rosewood’s Nick Wade (14-19). He also won a match by forfeit.

Conner Craig also went 5-0 to move to 30-13 in his sophomore season. Three of his wins at 106 pounds came via pin with victories over Ayden-Grifton’s Marcos Romero (14-5), Pamlico’s Brian Brothers (10-17) and South Lenoir’s Cody Andres (4-2). He earned a 5-0 decision against Currituck’s John Hughes (not available) and accepted a win by forfeit.

Isaac McPherson went 4-1 in his recent return to the mat following an injury. The 285-pounder is now 10-2 in his senior year. All four of his victories were a result of pins with wins over Ayden-Grifton’s Josh McCoy (18-16), Pamlico’s Brian Riggs (17-14), Rosewood’s Hunter Cheney (12-10) and South Lenoir’s Adam Turner (18-9).

West will next host the Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Saturday.

Here are results of the matches:

West Carteret 63, Ayden-Grifton 17

106 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Marcos Romero (AG).

113 – Keller Guthrie (AG) pin Zach Murray (WC).

120 – Terry Keith (AG) pin Bryce May (WC).

126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Bailor Peebles (AG).

132 – Kaz Prapoulenis (WC) win by forfeit.

138 – Richard Jiang (WC) pin Connor Loftin (AG).

145 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Cameron Hudson (AG).

152 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Ben Allen (AG).

160 – John Shulz (WC) dec. Dashawn Folks (AG), 7-2.

170 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) pin Keaton Guthrie (AG).

182 – Ashton McRoberts (WC) win by forfeit.

195 – Jack Ewell (AG) tech fall Luke Jones (WC), 16-1.

220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Jorge Modina (AG).

285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Josh McCoy (AG).

------------------

Currituck County 36, West Carteret 29

106 – Conner Craig (WC) dec. John Hughes (CC), 5-0.

113 – Wyatt Noser (CC) pin Zach Murray (WC).

120 – Jacob. Bennett (CC) pin Bryce May (WC).

126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.

132 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Aydan Aleman (CC).

138 – Matthew Lieberman (CC) dec. Dylan Shirley (WC), 6-4.

145 – Braden Reynolds (WC) dec. David Saunders (CC), 12-11.

152 – Dalton Gray (CC) dec. John Schulz (WC), 3-2.

160 – Joseph Thibodeau (CC) dec. Dysen Terrell (WC), 6-5.

170 – Dominic Yarger (CC) dec. Ashton McRoberts (WC), 6-1.

182 – Luke Jones (WC) pin Keanu Maynard (CC).

195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) tech fall Jeffery Klugh (CC), 18-1.

220 – Andrew Elliot (CC) win by forfeit.

285 – River Houck (CC) pin Isaac McPherson (WC).

------------------

West Carteret 49, Pamlico 27

106 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Brian Brothers (P).

113 – Zach Murray (WC) win by forfeit.

120 – Marcus Tyson (P) win by forfeit.

126 – Elijah Dacuyan (P) pin Bryce May (WC).

132 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.

138 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Brody Stevens (P).

145 – Dylan Shirley (WC) dec. Jake Whitley (P), 6-4.

152 – Shawn Richards (P) pin Braden Reynolds (WC).

160 – John Shulz (WC) maj. dec. Isaiah Mewborn (P), 12-1.

170 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) win by forfeit.

182 – Alex Coulter (P) dec. Luke Jones (WC), 8-3.

195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Ryan Baker (P).

220 – Tyler Stevens (P) win by forfeit.

285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Brian Riggs (P).

------------------

Rosewood 45, West Carteret 27

106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.

113 – Brayden Holmes (R) pin Zach Murray (WC).

120 – Kolton Hunter (R) pin Bryce May (WC).

126 – Jason Kennedy (R) dec. Skyler Oxford (WC), 7-3.

132 – Ariam Estrada (R) dec. Josh Figueredo (WC), 8-1.

138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Jose Vega (R).

145 – Giovanni Rivera (R) pin Braden Reynolds (WC).

152 – Keovin Vance (R) pin John Schulz (WC).

160 – Kaleb Davis (R) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).

170 – Ryan Deloach (R) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).

182 – Fabian Sabillon (R) dec. Ashton McRoberts (WC), 9-2.

195 – Luke Jones (WC) dec. Marcos Jimenez (R), 7-5.

220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Nick Wade (R).

285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Hunter Cheney (R).

------------------

West Carteret 43, South Lenoir 25

106 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Cody Andres (SL).

113 – Cayden Taylor (SL) pin Zach Murray (WC).

120 – Bryce May (WC) pin Jonas Miller (SL).

126 – Chris Haro (SL) sudden victory Skyler Oxford (WC), 13-11.

132 – Josh Figueredo (WC) maj. dec. Wyatt Reavis (SL).

138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) injury time Bladen Davis (SL).

145 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Brayden Burd (SL).

152 – John Schulz (WC) dec. Pablo Garcia (SL), 5-0.

160 – Hayden Zeagler (SL) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).

170 – Jed Day (SL) maj. dec. Ashton McRoberts (WC), 13-5.

182 – Moctezuma Ayala (SL) pin Luke Jones (WC).

195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.

220 – Double forfeit

285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Adam Turner (SL).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.