AYDEN — The West Carteret wrestling team went 3-2 on Saturday at the Charger Duals.
The Patriots toughed out a 49-27 win over Pamlico and a 43-25 victory over South Lenoir while cruising to a 63-17 triumph over host Ayden-Grifton,
They took a hard-luck 36-29 loss to Currituck and fell 45-27 to Rosewood.
West moved to 21-13 on the season.
The Patriots held an 11-3 advantage in matches won versus Ayden-Grifton, went 9-5 against Pamlico and 8-5 versus South Lenoir with one match decided by a double forfeit.
Currituck eked out eight of 14 matches over West, winning four by decision, including two by one point apiece, and one by two points.
Rosewood enjoyed a 9-5 advantage.
Joshua Knipe continued his undefeated season with a 5-0 day. The senior is now 43-0. At 195 pounds, he took an 18-1 technical fall over Currituck’s Jeffery Klugh (N/A) and pinned Pamlico’s Ryan Baker (26-6). At 220, he pinned Ayden-Grifton’s Jorge Modina (8-13) and Rosewood’s Nick Wade (14-19). He also won a match by forfeit.
Conner Craig also went 5-0 to move to 30-13 in his sophomore season. Three of his wins at 106 pounds came via pin with victories over Ayden-Grifton’s Marcos Romero (14-5), Pamlico’s Brian Brothers (10-17) and South Lenoir’s Cody Andres (4-2). He earned a 5-0 decision against Currituck’s John Hughes (not available) and accepted a win by forfeit.
Isaac McPherson went 4-1 in his recent return to the mat following an injury. The 285-pounder is now 10-2 in his senior year. All four of his victories were a result of pins with wins over Ayden-Grifton’s Josh McCoy (18-16), Pamlico’s Brian Riggs (17-14), Rosewood’s Hunter Cheney (12-10) and South Lenoir’s Adam Turner (18-9).
West will next host the Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Saturday.
Here are results of the matches:
West Carteret 63, Ayden-Grifton 17
106 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Marcos Romero (AG).
113 – Keller Guthrie (AG) pin Zach Murray (WC).
120 – Terry Keith (AG) pin Bryce May (WC).
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Bailor Peebles (AG).
132 – Kaz Prapoulenis (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Richard Jiang (WC) pin Connor Loftin (AG).
145 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Cameron Hudson (AG).
152 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Ben Allen (AG).
160 – John Shulz (WC) dec. Dashawn Folks (AG), 7-2.
170 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) pin Keaton Guthrie (AG).
182 – Ashton McRoberts (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Jack Ewell (AG) tech fall Luke Jones (WC), 16-1.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Jorge Modina (AG).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Josh McCoy (AG).
------------------
Currituck County 36, West Carteret 29
106 – Conner Craig (WC) dec. John Hughes (CC), 5-0.
113 – Wyatt Noser (CC) pin Zach Murray (WC).
120 – Jacob. Bennett (CC) pin Bryce May (WC).
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Aydan Aleman (CC).
138 – Matthew Lieberman (CC) dec. Dylan Shirley (WC), 6-4.
145 – Braden Reynolds (WC) dec. David Saunders (CC), 12-11.
152 – Dalton Gray (CC) dec. John Schulz (WC), 3-2.
160 – Joseph Thibodeau (CC) dec. Dysen Terrell (WC), 6-5.
170 – Dominic Yarger (CC) dec. Ashton McRoberts (WC), 6-1.
182 – Luke Jones (WC) pin Keanu Maynard (CC).
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) tech fall Jeffery Klugh (CC), 18-1.
220 – Andrew Elliot (CC) win by forfeit.
285 – River Houck (CC) pin Isaac McPherson (WC).
------------------
West Carteret 49, Pamlico 27
106 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Brian Brothers (P).
113 – Zach Murray (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Marcus Tyson (P) win by forfeit.
126 – Elijah Dacuyan (P) pin Bryce May (WC).
132 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Brody Stevens (P).
145 – Dylan Shirley (WC) dec. Jake Whitley (P), 6-4.
152 – Shawn Richards (P) pin Braden Reynolds (WC).
160 – John Shulz (WC) maj. dec. Isaiah Mewborn (P), 12-1.
170 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Alex Coulter (P) dec. Luke Jones (WC), 8-3.
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Ryan Baker (P).
220 – Tyler Stevens (P) win by forfeit.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Brian Riggs (P).
------------------
Rosewood 45, West Carteret 27
106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Brayden Holmes (R) pin Zach Murray (WC).
120 – Kolton Hunter (R) pin Bryce May (WC).
126 – Jason Kennedy (R) dec. Skyler Oxford (WC), 7-3.
132 – Ariam Estrada (R) dec. Josh Figueredo (WC), 8-1.
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Jose Vega (R).
145 – Giovanni Rivera (R) pin Braden Reynolds (WC).
152 – Keovin Vance (R) pin John Schulz (WC).
160 – Kaleb Davis (R) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
170 – Ryan Deloach (R) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
182 – Fabian Sabillon (R) dec. Ashton McRoberts (WC), 9-2.
195 – Luke Jones (WC) dec. Marcos Jimenez (R), 7-5.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Nick Wade (R).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Hunter Cheney (R).
------------------
West Carteret 43, South Lenoir 25
106 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Cody Andres (SL).
113 – Cayden Taylor (SL) pin Zach Murray (WC).
120 – Bryce May (WC) pin Jonas Miller (SL).
126 – Chris Haro (SL) sudden victory Skyler Oxford (WC), 13-11.
132 – Josh Figueredo (WC) maj. dec. Wyatt Reavis (SL).
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) injury time Bladen Davis (SL).
145 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Brayden Burd (SL).
152 – John Schulz (WC) dec. Pablo Garcia (SL), 5-0.
160 – Hayden Zeagler (SL) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
170 – Jed Day (SL) maj. dec. Ashton McRoberts (WC), 13-5.
182 – Moctezuma Ayala (SL) pin Luke Jones (WC).
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Double forfeit
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Adam Turner (SL).
