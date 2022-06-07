OCEAN — When Jack Daffron first toured his college choice of Barton College, he had no real plans for his pole vaulting career.
The recent Croatan graduate asked to see the athletic facilities and struck up a conversation with a coach, who assured him a walk-on spot was definitely a possibility. A week later, Daffron got a phone call from the Division II school offering him an athletic scholarship.
“I’m super stoked,” he said. “I thought it was going to be the end of my vaulting career, and then I got that call.”
Daffron performed well at the high school level, placing second in the 3A indoor track and field state championship meet in February and finishing second in the 3A east regional spring track and field meet. He cleared a height of 12 feet, 6 inches in both meets.
His junior season was dramatically shortened by COVID-19, but he still won a 2A east regional spring track and field title in 2021 with an 11-06 measurement. He went on to place sixth in the state meet with the same height.
“I’m definitely going to miss it,” Daffron said. “Coming back for graduation, there was a lot of nostalgia. It kind of sets in that you won’t be able to do this here anymore.”
Daffron’s performance at the indoor track and field state championships helped the Cougars capture a program-first title. The school moved from the 2A classification to the 3A level for 2021-2022.
His teammates Zach Pruett placed fourth in the meet with a 12-00 height and Ben Futral sixth at 11-06.
“To have multiple guys go that high is awesome,” Croatan coach Andrew Bulford said. “Those were points we counted on for the state championship.”
Daffron, Pruett and Futral have all been pole vaulting as teammates since freshmen. They remained out of a group of five vaulters from that 2018-2019 season.
“They were three of the best in the area, and they pushed each other every day,” Bulford said. “I’m not able to give the sport justice when I’m out there because there are so many events, so they’re kind of their own island. They did a great job pushing each other and competing.”
Bulford also gave credit to Jose San Miguel, head coach at Pole Vault Carolina. The former three-time medalist at USATF Youth Nationals helped Daffron increase his height by a foot between his junior and senior seasons.
More than his athletic ability, Bulford pointed to Daffron’s courageous mentality as the reason for his continued success.
“(He’s) fearless,” Bulford said. “Sometimes you just have to have somebody who’s not afraid to run down the runway as hard as they can and hold on. All the ones who have had a lot of success, fearlessness was what set them apart. They were risk-takers. Jack has that kind of mindset and that kind of lifestyle.”
Daffron will be joining a Barton program that wrapped up the 2021-2022 season in May with a seventh-place finish in the Conference Carolinas Championships.
“Having someone there to work with him on a day-to-day basis, he’s really going to blossom,” Bulford said. “I wish I could have spent more time with him. Glad he’s getting the chance to keep going and see what he can do.”
Bulford said he could envision Daffron in a coaching role in the future. The 18-year-old currently works as a counselor at Camp Albemarle in Newport. When he attends Barton, he’ll look to major in exercise physiology.
