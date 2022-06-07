Croatan graduate Jack Daffron, seated center, will pole vault at Division II Barton College this fall after winning a regional spring track and field title last season and placing second at the indoor state championships. Others in the photo are, left to right, seated, father Kevin Daffron, mother Shelly and grandma Darlene Larson; standing, Croatan coaches Rico Quispe, and Andrew Bulford, Principal Kay Zimarino and Athletic Director Dave Boal. (Contributed photo)