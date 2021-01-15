CHAPEL HILL — Nothing much changed Thursday in the second draft of the N.C. High School Athletic Association realignment plan.
And that wasn’t welcome news to East Carteret.
In the first draft, East, a 1A athletic program for the past 15 years, was bumped up to 2A and placed in a split 2A/3A seven-team conference with five 3A schools.
In the second draft, another 3A school (Richlands) was added to the mix.
East’s first appeal to remain in the 1A division wasn’t granted.
“We went with our plea that we are a 500-kid school going up against schools with 124% more students than us,” East Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said.
The new split 2A/3A league includes 2A programs East and Southwest Onslow with 3A programs West Carteret, Swansboro, White Oak, Dixon and Richlands.
The average daily memberships (ADM) of those schools has West with an enrollment of 1,130 followed by Swansboro, 1,086; White Oak, 1,057; Richlands, 908; Dixon, 891; Croatan, 874; Southwest Onslow, 706; and East, 534.
The realignment conference draft shows all three county teams in the same conference for the first time since Croatan came on the scene in 1998. East and West haven’t been in the same conference since 1980 when East was last a 3A school. East dropped to 2A in 1981 and remained there until 2006 when it fell to 1A due to dwindling enrollment.
The NCHSAA typically uses ADMs to figure realignment every four years, but this year used a formula that saw enrollment count 50% with Wells Fargo State Cup and Identified Student Percentage each counting 25%.
The Wells Fargo State Cup recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. The Identified Student Percentage is the percentage of students at a school that receive government assistance as established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Once again, we’ve basically moved up two levels because we’re playing in a 2A/3A conference and we’re a 1A-sized school,” Griffee said. “I think the state is washing their hands of it because a computer is generating it. It’s obviously not fair to us.”
Griffee said that in order to make an appeal, East had to come up with a solution that figured out a plan for every area conference, not just its situation.
“We talked to other schools, other conferences, that are in similar situations, we got numbers, got facts, and showed how our numbers are skewed due to hurricanes, lower incomes, a few different factors,” Griffee said. “We’ll appeal again, give it one more go-round.”
A second set of appeals from schools is due this coming Thursday. A third realignment draft will be issued Feb. 4, with final appeals due Feb. 10.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors will vote on the final realignment plan in March, and the alignment will begin in August.
Griffee hopes East and Southwest Onslow will be added to a 1A-only six-team conference that includes Kinston, Pamlico, Southside, Northside-Pinetown, Lejeune and Jones Senior.
Prior to the most recent realignment four years ago, East was in a conference with all of those schools except for Kinston.
The ADM of those schools has Kinston with an enrollment of 634, followed by Pamlico, 449; Southside, 406; Northside-Pinetown, 406; Lejeune, 341; and Jones Senior, 306.
“I didn’t think it would be any changes with this last draft, and I don’t think there will probably be any with the next one,” Griffee said. “It’s just easier to keep it this way for those at the top, so we’ll just suck it up, deal with it and be ready.”
