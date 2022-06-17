OCEAN — Croatan racked up a slew of awards with the recent release of the 3A Coastal Conference spring distinctions.
The Cougars earned four Player of the Year and four Coach of the Year plaques.
Three of the student-athlete honors came in track and field with Colten Rodriguez taking the Track Athlete of the Year and Will Rouse earning the Field Athlete of the Year. Ginger Hayden was selected as the Field Athlete of the Year on the girls side.
Rico Quispe and Andy Bulfer swept Coach of the Year honors on the girls and boys track and field sides, respectively.
Croatan also swept the soccer accolades with Cora Taylor garnering Player of the Year and Paul Slater getting the Coach of the Year.
Jim Sheehan rounded out the recipients with the Coach of the Year tag in boys tennis.
Rodriguez won the 3,200 meters in 10 minutes, 13 seconds at the league championship track and field meet, and grabbed the runner-up spot in the 1,600 meters in 4:45.50.
Rouse took second in the shot put with a 46-foot, 9-inch tale of the tape and third in the discus with a 122-05 toss.
Hayden hit 34-05 in the triple jump to take the win and added a third-place leap of 15-02.5 in the long jump.
Bulfer led the boys to a conference title, while Quispe led the girls to a third-place finish.
Taylor scored 15 goals and distributed four assists in her senior season on the soccer pitch.
Slater led the girls soccer squad to its third straight league crown with a 9-0-1 record.
Sheehan led the boys tennis team to its seventh consecutive conference championship and ran the club’s league winning streak to 48 matches.
Croatan corralled a host of all-conference honors including: baseball – Sam Hoy, Matthew McCray, Owen Bellamy, Liam McFadden; softball – Chloe Hunsinger, Olivia Thompson; girls soccer – Gentry Straub, Kaygan Forsythe, Hannah Berger, Hailey Paul, Kelsey McAloon; boys tennis – Noah Shaul, Adam Dweikat, Alex Amato, Eli Simonette; boys golf – Johnathan Le, Dominic Metcalf; girls track and field – Alyssia Trigleth, Eliana Dettle, Janelle Ketner, Ayla Zales (3,200-meter relay), Alyssia Trigleth (200 meters, 400 meters), Tessa McFarland (300-meter hurdles); boys track and field – Matthew Quispe, Kenny Lombreglia, Brayden Stephens, Luke Nicolajsen (1,600 relay), Matthew Quispe, Sean Manning, James Wallace, Justin Wax (3,200 relay), Kenny Lombreglia (110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles), Luke Nicolajsen (400 meters), James Wallace (800 meters), AJ Matas (discus, shot put), Holden Martin (high jump), Zach Pruett (pole vault), Jack Daffron (pole vault).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.