PELETIER — Racing is set to return to Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway on Saturday with the Racing Invasion presented by Harley Davidson of New Bern.
The Saturday night event is headlined by the debut of the new Super Truck Series presented by Team Chevrolet of Swansboro, which speedway owner Bob Lowery plans to make a staple division at the track. The Super Trucks have run at Carteret County in the past – once in 2018 and again in 2019. Jody Measamer won both races and hopes to win again Saturday.
“I have a lot of history at Carteret dating back to the 1990s in go karts,” Measamer said. “I have been fortunate to carry the success from karting at Carteret on into the cars and trucks. I stumbled onto a setup when we ran the Super Late Model race that has transferred over to the truck. I have worked hard and will be going for my fourth win.”
On top of his two Super Truck wins, Measamer has also won in a Super Late Model race at Carteret County Speedway in 2017.
The Saturday feature will be the first of a handful of races for the new Super Truck Series division, with future race dates to be announced in the coming weeks. If the new division is successful, it will become a regular feature class at Carteret County Speedway. The Super Truck Series will pay $1,500 to win and $300 to start. Additionally, there will be a $500 “Dash for Cash” with five drivers, randomly selected on race day, being eligible for the $500 prize going to the top finisher of the group.
For his part, Measamer can’t wait to get back to the glistening speedway on the Crystal Coast.
“I love coming to Carteret,” Measamer stated. “Bobby Watson always poured his heart and soul into his racetrack and made it the nicest on the East Coast.”
Along with the Super Truck Series, the Racing Invasion will feature Chargers, U-CARs, Legends, Champ Karts and Bombers. The Beaufort Pirate Invasion will also be on hand at the track during pre-race and intermission, and the speedway is embracing the invasion of pirates with a best pirate costume contest with a cash prize going to the winner.
Fans are welcome at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, with social distancing guidelines in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tickets are available at the gate on race day for $15 for adults while kids 10 and under are admitted free. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the green flag will wave at 6.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
