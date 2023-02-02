EAST NEWS

BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team pitched a shutout in the second half Tuesday in a 74-12 victory over Jones Senior.

The Mariners moved to 7-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference and 17-2 overall.

The Trojans fell to 2-5 in the CPC and 2-12 overall.

After a somewhat competitive first quarter that saw the home team take a 22-10 lead, East exploded for a 26-2 run in the second quarter to take a 48-12 lead into the break.

The Mariners then outscored Jones Senior 26-0 in the second half.

Tanzania Locklear led East with 17 points, followed by Hailey Grady and Sarah Walker with 14 points apiece. Grady and Walker each hit four three-pointers.

Aariel Jemison led the Trojans with 11 points.

Here are results of the game:

VARSITY GIRLS

East Carteret...................... 22  26  16  10 - 74

Jones Senior....................... 10    2    0    0 - 12

EAST CARTERET (74) – Locklear 17, Grady 14, Walker 14 Dixon 9, Lewis 7, Shelton 6, R. Watson 3, Renken 2. E. Watson 2.

JONES SENIOR (12) – Jemison 11, Brown 1.

