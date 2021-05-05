MOREHEAD CITY — After a run of one-sided regular season games, West Carteret softball coach John Barnes knew his team needed a challenge to get the best out of it.
The Patriots (11-2 overall) showed their best side Monday with an 11-1 mercy-rule victory over Northern. Seeded No. 6 in the 3A state playoffs, West will travel to No. 3 Gray’s Creek (10-2) today after the Bears beat No. 14 Western Alamance 3-2.
West reached the state playoffs as the 3A Coastal Conference champion. Northern (11-5) placed second in the 3A Big 8 Conference to book a wild card selection.
The Patriots wrapped up their win over Northern in the bottom of the fifth inning with two runs that satisfied the 10-run mercy rule. They only held a 2-0 lead after two innings but scored nine over the last three to end the game prematurely. West won seven of its conference games this season by mercy rule.
“They got up for it tonight,” Barnes said. “We’re a big-game team. We get up for big games. It’s hard for us to be motivated when it’s not a big game, but we know how to turn it up.”
Hannah Moseley kickstarted the offense in the first inning with one of five doubles for the team. She scored on a sacrifice fly from Kiersten Margoupis. Hydee Kugler also scored in the frame, reaching on a single and scoring on one from Caroline Baylis.
Anna Keith Sullivan and Margoupis each had a double in the third inning, helping Kugler, Margoupis and Baylis score runs. Consecutive errors helped Moseley, Kugler, Margoupis and Sullivan score in the fourth.
In the fifth inning, Makenzie Burroughs and Moseley got on base with singles. Burroughs scored to give West a nine-run lead, but it needed 10 to satisfy the mercy rule. With Moseley on third, Northern intentionally walked Baylis and Sullivan to put the pressure on Juarez. The second baseman pulled through with a single to score Moseley and bring the game to a close.
The West defense had its moments, too, starting in the first inning. An error and two singles loaded the bases, with Macey Ellis in scoring position, before a lineout and a flyout retired the side.
Northern’s best moment of the game came in the top of the fifth inning when Taylor Penne hit a dinger over the center field wall. Her home run was one of six long balls for the Knights this season.
“They had six home runs this season, so I was a little concerned about their hitting,” Barnes said. “Abree kept them off balance, though, for the most part.”
Young struck out two batters and walked none in five innings on the mound. She gave up four hits and just the one earned run to get the win.
Northern pitcher Kassidy Smith struck out five, walked four and gave up 12 hits and six earned runs.
West will play just its second nonconference game of the season when it travels to Gray’s Creek. It’s 1-1 outside the conference with the win on Monday and a 10-3 loss to North Johnston on April 8.
“It doesn’t matter who we play or where, we’re going to focus on us and do what we do,” Barnes said. “If we do that, we’ll be successful.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Northern……......000 01 - 1 4 4
W. Carteret.......203 42 - 11 12 1
WP – Young
LP – Smith
Northern leading hitters: Penne 1-2 (HR), RBI, run; Clayton 1-2; A. Holland 1-2; M. Holland 1-2.
West Carteret leading hitters: Baylis 2-3, RBI; Juarez 2-4 (2B), RBI; Moseley 2-3 (2B), 3 runs; Sullivan 2-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Burroughs 1-4, run; Kugler 1-3, RBI, run; Margoupis 1-3 (2B), 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Phelps 1-2, RBI.
