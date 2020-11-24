The N.C. Citation/Tournament program (http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/recreational-fishing-tournaments) is a special benefit for us anglers when we catch that “special” fish, whether it’s a citation spot or trout or one of the BIG guys like a blue marlin or tarpon.
In the program, there are 38 species covered under the program from “A” to “W” with specific criteria for each fish. Major changes were instituted in the program as of Jan. 1, 2008 to make it more “fish friendly,” that is, several “catch-and-release categories” were introduced, including “release only” categories to celebrate and remember your special fish with a certificate suitable for framing to be hung proudly in your man cave or your woman shed.
I won’t go over all the 38 species, but I would like to highlight some species. First, let’s look at some of the smaller panfish variety. Did you know that you can be commended for a 1-pound spot, 1.5-pound sea mullet or 3-pound croaker? Last week, I saw several sea mullet caught from Bogue Inlet Pier on live shrimp that weighed up to 2.8 pounds…now that’s a sea mullet! When was the last time you needed a net to land a sea mullet?
My usual targets include speckled trout, red drum and flounder. Of course, red drum are live release only. It’s our state fish and regulated under a slot limit, and you can get a release citation for a live release of 40 inches and over. I have a couple citations on my wall for flounder weighing in excess of 5 pounds and signed by former N.C. governors Mike Easley and Jim Hunt. Speckled and gray trout have a minimum of 5 pounds but now also have a live release category for fish 24 inches or greater for those big spawning females.
I mentioned the fish-friendly release only category, and that includes some of the bigger predatory fish such as false albacore, barracuda, red drum, crevalle jacks, white marlin, blue marlin, sailfish, spearfish, any size swordfish and tarpon. A few species also include a weighed-catch minimum size, along with release on any size.
As for mackerels, a citation is given for a Spanish mackerel of 6 pounds or greater. It’s the mackerel with the black spot on the front dorsal fin to distinguish it from a king mackerel. This year seemed to be awash in citation Spanish from boats and piers. The king mackerel gets a citation at a minimum of 30 pounds at weigh-in or a live release of 45 inches or greater. Most of those bigger fish, like with many species of fish, are indeed spawning females.
Finally, something we haven’t seen along the central coast of North Carolina recently is the prized striped bass. For stripers or rock fish, as they are also known, the minimum weight for citation is 35 pounds with a live release of 45 inches for a citation. As you guessed it, already those big fish are also the female breed stock and where live catch and release makes sense. Such was the big one Capt. Dean Lamont and I released back in 2004 east of Cape Lookout Shoals just a few weeks before Christmas.
That year, and to a lesser extent, 2006 was really the last time we saw the big migrating stripers that far south.
With the warm water seeming to confuse the migratory run of speckled trout, other species seem oblivious or just don’t care.
Black (not red) drum are showing in good numbers along the beach and ocean fishing piers with a 10-pounder recently getting weighed in at Bogue Inlet Pier. The sea mullet run has been producing excellent catches of 2-pounds-plus, citation-sized fish along the beach, from the piers and around Beaufort Inlet, the Dead Tree Hole off Shackleford Banks, where Sam’s Gitters tipped with shrimp are landing big mullet, gray trout and puffers. I did hear of some specks near the beach, but I sure haven’t found them.
Specks, some nice sized, are being caught by the sharpie guides in “Hush Mouth Creek.”
I sure would love to find that creek. Some trout in the Neuse and New rivers are being caught and apparently around Harkers Island too, but exactly where…who knows? And depending on who you ask, there are either trout or no trout in the Haystacks. As far as the Highway 24 creeks, I have also had spotty results with days of limits and others nay a nibble, although there is plenty of bait in the water.
Speaking of bait, the ocean is right plentiful with anchovies and silversides right along the surf on out to 10 miles and being blasted by the still great run of false albacore and now plentiful bluefish. Although the water temperature is still above normal, it’s low enough to send the Spanish south for the winter and move the kings east of the Cape Lookout Shoals. There are wahoo also on the east side as well. By the way, flounder bites in the surf and at piers have really heated up for what it matters.
Now for the piers:
Oceanana Pier reports a good variety with albies, spots, croaker, pigfish, pompano and sheepshead.
Bogue Inlet Pier had some nice catches last week with huge sea mullet slamming live shrimp, specks, puffers, blues, small black drum, some albies around, too many stingrays and lots of bait in the water.
Seaview Pier reports black drum, speckled trout, over-slot reds and spots.
Surf City Pier reports sea mullet, a few trout and too many flounder that have to be released.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a slow week with mainly sea mullet at night and some specks.
