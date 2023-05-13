BEAUFORT — East Carteret capped a clean sheet season in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference on Wednesday with a 9-0 victory over Lejeune.
The Mariners, who also blanked Northside-Pinetown 12-0 on Monday, went 6-0 in league play and outscored their opponents 59-0. They won the league title for the second year in a row.
“Despite how it may appear on paper, our girls need to be commended and deserve a lot of credit for their work towards winning the conference championship,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “We have 16 players on our roster, and we’ve played 19 games. It is hard to maintain such a level of concentration and commitment as we have shown throughout the season, especially in the last four weeks. Many things can happen, there are a lot of distractions out there, but our girls have stayed focused on the task at hand.”
Diaz’s squad then closed out the week with another 9-0 victory over nonconference foe Bear Grass Charter on Friday. That gave the Mariners a 10-game winning streak with eight straight shutouts and nine shutouts overall. East has outscored those opponents 91-1. The Beaufort club is 12-1-2 in its last 14 games and now 13-5-2 overall.
Kenliana Dixon registered a hat trick versus Lejeune and dished out three assists.
She came away from the game leading the team in both categories with 33 goals and 25 assists. She added three more goals to that total for 36 on the season.
Brynnleigh Thompson scored two goals and gave out an assist, and Tiana Staryeu scored a goal and delivered two assists.
Staryeu came away from contest with 17 goals and 17 assists this season.
Sydney Roberson, the lone player honored on senior night, produced a goal and an assist.
After putting up 12 goals and five assists last season following a transfer from West Carteret, she has moved closer to the goal and finished came away from the contest with 32 goals and 19 assists as a senior. She four goals and two assists against Bear Grass Charter, becoming the team co-leader along with Dixon in goals with 36 to go with 21 assists.
“Sydney has been a blessing for our program,” Diaz said. “She made an impact right away last year, but this year she has exploded offensively and taken her game up a couple of notches playing in the attacking center-mid position. Her soccer IQ is remarkably high, which makes her a great passer. Above all, her work ethic is impressive and that shows at practice. She is an extension of the coaches on the field.”
Cate Wolf and Rosalinda Gonzalez also scored a goal apiece.
“Even though we scored nine goals, it was a little bit harder for us to find the spaces in the offense,” Diaz said. “Lejeune’s defenders were well organized and accumulated seven or even eight defenders in the box, which made it particularly challenging for us to find holes or chances for open shots.”
Lejeune fell to 10-4-1 overall and 4-2 in the Coastal Plains Conference.
Eleven players scored for East in the 12-0 win over Northside.
Dixon had a goal and four assists, Jenna Jackson scored two goals, Gonzalez had a goal and an assist, and Wolf and Staryeu each delivered two assists.
Emerson Tarr, Maggie Murray, Bethany Hynes, Ashlyn Burney, Kimberly Geronimo, Sheyla Henderson, Roberson and Thompson scored a goal apiece.
Kayla Foster had an assist.
“It was very positive to see how the experienced players worked hard to make plays for the rotation players, and it was very impressive to see how accurately the rotation players could finish plays,” Diaz said. “This team has clicked really well, and it is amazing for everyone to watch it happen. As a coach, it is very rewarding to see this kind of positive attitude from everyone on the team.”
Northside-Pinetown fell to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the league.
