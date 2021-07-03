MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins are officially on a win streak after a 7-4 win at the Wilmington Sharks on Thursday.
The Fish opened up the second half of the Coastal Plain League season with an 8-7 victory over the Sharks at Big Rock Stadium on Tuesday. At 16-8, they are still just one game back from the East Division-leading Peninsula Pilots.
Against the Sharks on Thursday, two three-spots, one in the top of the fifth inning and another in the top of the eighth, gave Morehead City a 7-4 win on the road.
“This was maybe our most complete performance offensively of the season,” Marlins coach Jesse Lancaster said. “Without the wind, we might’ve had 3-4 home runs. We were squaring up balls against some good arms tonight. We were consistent offensively, and we pitched well overall and in the right situations.”
It took a while for the scoring to open up, but Jack Harris (Newberry) did so in the top of the fifth inning. The right fielder hit a two-run RBI single into left field, scoring Robbie O’Neal (UNC Greensboro) and Jack Casbarro (Mount Olive). Harris’ roommate, Zack Miller (Catawba) followed with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Justin Johnson (Lafayette).
Harris extended his RBI lead in the CPL East with his 24th of the season.
Wilmington scored two runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey), playing on his birthday, answered in the top of the sixth with a solo home run. It was his only hit on the night.
Dominick Bucko (Youngstown State) replaced Johnson in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter. The center fielder hit a two-run RBI single to extend the Marlin lead. The two RBIs were Bucko’s first on the season. O’Neal continued the party, driving in Bucko with an RBI bunt single.
The Sharks scored two more in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it was not enough to take down the Marlins, something Wilmington has not done in the teams’ last three meetings.
Jared Kollar (Seton Hill) dominated once again in The Shark Tank. The newest Scarlet Knight struck out eight batters and walked nobody, giving up five hits and two runs (both unearned) in six innings pitched.
“Jared commanded his fastball really well tonight, and he has two plus put-away pitches,” Lancaster said. “When that curveball is working, it’s a really great pitch, and he had really good command of it the entire night.”
In his first game with the Marlins, Casbarro put on a strong performance. The Mount Olive shortstop went 2-for-3 in four at-bats, hitting a triple and a single.
“We don’t even need Jack to do that much all the time,” Lancaster said. “He was able to give us so much tonight, and that really boosted us both offensively and defensively.”
---------------
There was a collective exhale at Big Rock Stadium on Tuesday when the final out was recorded.
The Marlins, playing as their alternative identity, the Fish Tacos, took a 6-5 lead in the inaugural Golden Chumbucket Series with the Sharks. Morehead City led 8-1 at one point, but Wilmington scored the final six runs of the game to make it interesting in the end.
“Not very pleased with how we finished tonight,” Marlins coach Jesse Lancaster said. “Our offense was pretty good throughout the night, but I thought we gave away some at-bats in the end of the game. We’ve got to learn to pitch with the lead, because as we know, the ball flies out of this ballpark all the time. We don’t want to put ourselves in a position to have a home run change the game against us, and that’s what we did tonight.”
Ace Johnathan Lavallee (Long Beach State) got the start and win, pitching five innings and giving up just one run with three strikeouts and two walks. The Fish Tacos were also able to turn three double plays behind him.
“Definitely didn’t have my best stuff tonight,” Lavallee said. “I knew it, and I knew I just needed to battle. I was feeling a little light-headed out there, so I had to battle that too. I had a great defense working behind me, and I really leaned on them and tried to put us in the best spots when I wasn’t overpowering people.”
Taber Mongero (UNC Wilmington) got the scoring started for the Sharks, hitting an opposite-field solo home run off Lavallee in the first inning. That was it for a while for the visitors who loaded the bases with nobody out in the second. Lavallee was able to get out of it by inducing a fielder’s choice at home plate, and then a double play ended the threat with no runs scoring.
The Fish Tacos wasted no time in the first inning, as Harris continued his awesome season with a two-run home run over the right center field fence. The ball left Harris’s bat at 107 mph.
Harris struck again in the third inning, hitting another two-run homer, this time to left field. Phillip Glasser (Youngstown State) came around to score on both Harris home runs. Harris also doubled home Gibson Krzeminski (Canisius) in the fifth inning for his fifth RBI of the night.
In the same inning, Hunter Shepherd (Catawba) hit a sacrifice fly, and Zack Miller (Catawba) singled home another run when the Sharks outfielders misplayed the ball. The score was 8-1 for Morehead City after five.
The Sharks came back, though, hitting two three-run home runs. The first was by David Smith (LaSalle) in the sixth inning, and the second was by Alec Markiewecz (East Carolina) in the ninth with two outs and two strikes. In his Marlin debut, Nash Bryan (Seton Hill) struck out Kevin Gsell (Binghampton) to end the game with a runner on base.
A scary moment happened in the top of the ninth inning as well, as Glasser took a groundball off his eye and had to leave the game. He went to the hospital after the game for further testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.