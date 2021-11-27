RALEIGH — Garrett Boucher and Eli Simonette were recently named to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association 3A All-State Team.
The Croatan seniors earned the honor for the second straight season after garnering the nod last year in the 2A division.
Realignment bumped the Cougars up a classification after they won the 2A state title.
Boucher scored 10 goals and added six assists as one of the best two-way players in 3A. He helped the defense record 13 shutouts and give up only 20 goals in 21 games, including just three in the final 15 games.
Simonette tied for the team lead with 16 goals and ranked second with 11 assists.
The duo helped the Cougars go 18-3-1 overall with a trip to the regional semifinal. The club won the 3A Coastal Conference with a 10-0 mark.
Five other Croatan players were also named all-region, including Alex Amato, Danny Metcalf, Lane Hartman, Isaac Beasley and Ryan Berger.
Amato tied Simonette for the top spot on the team with 16 goals and led the squad with 15 assists.
Metcalf put up nine goals and eight assists.
Hartman had two goals and two assists, Beasley had two goals and one assist, and Berger contributed an assist as those three led the team’s backfield and midfield play.
Only Metcalf and Hartman, who are juniors, and Berger, a freshman, will return next season from those seven who were recognized.
West Carteret’s Rob Cummings was also named to the 3A all-region team. The senior scored 16 goals for the Patriots – no other player had more than four goals – and added five assists.
West finished above .500 for the first time since 2016, going 10-8-1. The team also took third in league play for the first time since then, thanks to a 5-5 mark in the Coastal Conference.
The Patriots had gone 19-48 over the previous four seasons, winning three games apiece in three different seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.