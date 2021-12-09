MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan grabbed the County Cup championship crown and an early bid for the 3A Coastal Conference title on Tuesday with wrestling victories over West Carteret and East Carteret.
The Cougars ended the dual team tri-meet against the Patriots, winning 39-33 to improve to 4-1 this season. They also defeated the Mariners 72-12.
“It was a good match, two young teams that still need some maturing,” Croatan coach David Perry said. “There were a couple of big wins. We had some freshmen come in and stay off their backs to help save us some points.”
West won its other match, 67-3, over East to move to 3-2. The Croatan win snapped a four-season win streak for the Patriots in the County Cup.
“You have to give Croatan credit,” West coach Kevin Smith said. “They did what they had to do, and good for them. The County Cup is a great thing. Harrison (Smith) always does a great job with East Carteret, and of course, David Perry and Croatan have a program with a long history of success.”
The Mariners are 2-8 in dual-team action this winter. They only won three matchups in the tri-meet and only two on the mat. Head coach Harrison Smith felt like the result was a “step back” after a stronger showing in previous dual team matches.
“We’re still really young,” he said. “We’ve had some matches where we just don’t look like we’re ready to wrestle. We still need to work on that. We’re always going to be behind the eight-ball when we wrestled these two schools, but they still have to be ready to wrestle and ready to improve.”
The showdown between Croatan and West was clinched when Drake Egan (11-2) pinned Peyton Lindquist (3-1) in 1:12 at 160 pounds to give his team a 39-22 lead with only two weight divisions left to wrestle.
The Cougars took the initial lead at 126 pounds when Tommy Williams (5-4) captured a 20-4 technical fall over Josh Figueredo (2-2).
The Patriots cut the lead to one point at 138 pounds when Braden Reynolds (5-6) toughed out an 8-6 sudden-victory decision over Angelica Steffy (1-4). Steffy led 6-3 until the third period when Reynolds scored three points with a near-fall as the clock ran out.
“I think 138 was a big match,” Kevin Smith said. “Went into overtime. You have to give Angelica credit. She wrestled exceptionally well. Braden got a pin against her at Swiss Bear, but she held strong tonight. She was right in it the whole time.”
The biggest matchup of the contest came at the very end between West’s Hiroki Cruz (11-2) and Croatan’s Landon Gray (11-2) at 182 pounds. Gray had just won a 7-3 decision over Cruz in the semifinal round of the Swiss Bear Classic on Saturday, but Cruz got his revenge win on Tuesday with a 14-2 major decision over Gray.
“Landon has beat him every time, but (Hiroki) got it tonight,” Perry said. “That was a great match.”
The match between West and Croatan was a good precursor for what’s to come when the two programs see each other again in 3A Coastal Conference play and in the league tournament. The Cougars were bumped up to 3A by realignment in the offseason. Before Tuesday, both teams only had one loss apiece, both to New Bern. The Cougars lost to the Bears 46-33 on Nov. 17, and the Patriots were defeated 44-31 on Nov. 24.
There was one notable matchup in the contest between Croatan and East, at 145 where the Cougars’ Cody Raymond (9-2) pinned Josiah Hynes (10-7) in 1:42. East got a win by forfeit at 220 from Daniel White, and at 285, Hayden Williams (6-3) pinned Tomas Aguero (4-7) in 3:50 for the only on-the-mat victory for the Mariners.
In the match between West and East, the two biggest matchups came at 195 and 220 pounds, both West wins. At 195, Cruz pinned John Priddy (7-6), and at 220, Joshua Knipe (11-1) captured a 4-2 sudden-victory decision over White.
The bout between Knipe and White was one of the few close ones of the night. The two grapplers didn’t face each other at the Swiss Bear Classic on Saturday, with Knipe winning the 195-pound weight division and White winning at 220.
“Daniel has grown by leaps and bounds,” Harrison Smith said. “Josh Knipe pinned him at the Beach Brawl, and then Daniel got a sudden-victory decision at Swiss Bear to win the weight class. Tonight was a close one.”
The Mariners’ only victory against West came at 145 pounds where Hynes won by a 9-4 decision over Nathan Hughes (4-8).
Here are results of the dual:
Croatan 39, West Carteret 32
106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Connor Craig (WC), 1:16.
113 – Gavin Cohen (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Colton Leiske (1:28).
126 – Tommy Williams (C) tech fall Josh Figueredo (WC), 20-4.
132 – Dylan Shirley (WC) maj. dec. Noah Guerl (C), 11-1.
138 – Braden Reynolds (WC) dec. Angelica Steffy (C), 8-6 SV-1.
145 – Cody Raymond (C) win by forfeit.
152 – Josh Steffy (C) maj. dec. Nathan Hughes (WC), 9-0.
160 – Drake Egan (C) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC), 1:12.
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Garrett Cortese (C), 0:47.
182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) maj. dec. Landon Gray (C), 14-2.
195 – Jagger Holland (C) pin Ben Gilliam (WC), 3:32.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) dec. Tomas Aguero (C), 7-1.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) win by forfeit.
------------------
Croatan 72, East Carteret 12
106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Sawyer Deal (EC), 2:33.
113 – Gavin Cohen (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Colton Leiske (C) pin Camden Ivester (EC), 0:30.
126 – Tommy Williams (C) win by forfeit.
132 –Noah Guerl (C) win by forfeit.
138 – Angelica Steffy (C) win by forfeit.
145 – Cody Raymond (C) pin Josiah Hynes (EC), 1:42.
152 – Josh Steffy (C) pin Warren Bridgers (EC), 1:42.
160 – Drake Egan (C) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia, 0:44.
170 –Garrett Cortese (C) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 0:20.
182 – Jagger Holland (C) pin Chase Wagoner (EC), 1:13.
195 – Landon Gray (C) pin John Priddy (EC), 2:11.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Tomas Aguero (C), 3:50.
------------------
West Carteret 67, East Carteret 3
106 – Connor Craig (WC) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Camden Ivester (EC).
126 – Josh Figueredo (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – John Shultz (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) dec. Nathan Hughes (WC), 9-4.
152 – Dysen Terrell (WC) pin Victoria Evans (EC).
160 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) dec. Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 14-9.
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Luke Cordier (EC).
182 – Ben Gilliam (WC) pin Chase Wagoner (EC).
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin John Priddy (EC).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) dec. Daniel White (EC), 4-2 SV-1.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Hayden Williams (EC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.