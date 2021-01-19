OCEAN — The Croatan and First Flight rivalry continued Saturday at the 2A cross country east regional.
After finishing second to the Nighthawks for four consecutive seasons, the boys team finally broke through with a victory. On the girls side, the Cougars had held off First Flight for three straight years but could hold them off no more.
“It’s always a two-dog race,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “There is no one else in our region that can compete with us.”
The boys hadn’t been particularly close to First Flight in the four previous regionals, falling by 24, 19, 36 and 11 points in those meets. They got over the hump by edging their rivals 29 to 32 on a cold, windy day on their home course.
“On paper, First Flight looked really, really tough,” Bulfer said. “They returned everyone from last year but (2018 state champion) Zack Hughes. Their top guys ran well, but we have guys that are stepping up.”
The Cougars had a banner day with seven runners in the top 14 placers.
Elliott Kleckner won the 78-runner meet by nearly 34 seconds, finishing in 15 minutes, 53 seconds.
“Elliott has run faster on our course, but there were, definitely no PRs,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “The wind was definitely a factor. It took time away from everyone.”
Colten Rodriguez took third in 16:29. Cooper Kleckner was seventh in 17:04, followed by James Wallace, eighth in 17:07. Matthew Quispe took 11th in 17:55, followed by Thomas McCabe, 12th in 18:05, and Caleb Jordan, 14th in 18:22.
Croatan held a one-point advantage (19 to 20) when Quispe took 11th and First Flight’s Colin Byard placed 13th in 18:12.
“Our No. 5 runner was better than their No. 5 runner,” Rico Quispe said. “That helped put us over. It was super tight.”
There was no such drama in the girls meet, which stood in stark contrast to recent seasons.
The Nighthawks scored 24 points to pull away from the Cougars with 55.
“It would have taken a monumental task for our girls to beat First Flight,” Bulfer said. “They are too deep for us, but our girls ran well.”
Croatan entered the meet having won three consecutive regional crowns, six in the last eight years and 13 in 22 years as a program.
First Flight had been the runner-up to Croatan in each of the past three seasons and came close to taking the title in two of those, falling by one point in 2019 and by threes in 2017. The Cougars won by 39 points in 2018.
The Nighthawks were the winners in 2016 and 2015, and Croatan was runner-up each time with the 2015 regional coming down to the wire with First Flight taking it by two points.
The Cougars’ Christmas present in recent transfer Navaya Zales continued to shine, adding a regional title to her conference crown with a winning time of 19:38 in the 55-runner race.
“She has become huge for us, and she’s getting in better shape all the time,” Quispe said. “She didn’t practice with her previous team, and it’s difficult training on your own. In a couple of weeks, she’s gotten a lot faster.”
Avah Beikirch took seventh in 21:42 to give Croatan two top-10 finishers.
Emma Morton took 15th in 23:13, followed by Audry Kirkwood, 19th in 23:39; Lillian Beck, 24:02 in 21st; Claire Nickson, 24:05 in 22nd; and Emilie Hayes, 34th in 25:10.
“The girls did the best they can,” Quispe said. “We are proud of them. They left it all out there.”
The teams will now turn their attention to this upcoming Friday and the 2A state meet at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
The boys will compete for a state title versus defending champion North Lincoln and First Flight.
“We’ll see,” Quispe said. “Anything can happen.”
