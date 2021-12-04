HAVELOCK — West Carteret used big second and fourth quarters Friday at Havelock to hold on for a 52-40 triumph in girls basketball.
The Patriots outscored the Rams 31-14 in those frames, while the home team outscored West 26-21 in the other two quarters.
The Morehead City squad moved to 3-2 on the season while Havelock fell to 1-1.
Emme Baber, who set a career record in points in each of the last three games, nearly matched her career high with 17 points, including 11 in the first half.
Jaden Lupton scored five of her 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Skyler Setzer put up six of her eight points in the fourth.
Kasey McCoury hit two three-pointers in the second quarter to account for her six points.
Havelock led 14-9 after the first quarter thanks to Ruby Strong, who scored 10 points in the frame on her way to 17 points.
The Rams shot 14-for-28 from the free-throw line, including 4-for-12 in the fourth quarter. The Patriots shot 8-for-18 from the foul line after going 2-for-8 in the first half.
The 54-29 win over New Bern on Wednesday followed a 53-47 loss to East Carteret on Tuesday.
The Patriots had nine players make the score sheet, and Baber led the way with 18 points, along with four rebounds, six assists and three steals.
McCoury finished with nine points and three boards, Lupton tallied eight points, a team-high 11 rebounds and a block, and Setzer had four points, four rebounds and three steals.
The leading scorer for New Bern (1-2) was Makenzie Richardson with 16.
West will travel to Pamlico County (1-1) on Tuesday, followed by a visit from East (1-0) on Wednesday.
Here are results of games:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret.................... 9 16 12 15 - 52
Havelock.......................... 14 5 12 9 - 40
WEST CARTERET (52) – Baber 17, Lupton 13, Setzer 8, McCoury 6, Baylis 4, M. Huber 3, Graham 1.
HAVELOCK (40) – Strong 17, George 7, Bonner 5, Matthews 5, Hardy 3, Cypress 3.
---------------------------
VARSITY GIRLS
New Bern............................. 7 7 6 9 - 29
West Carteret..................... 13 9 16 16 - 54
NEW BERN (29) – Richardson 16, Brice 6, Johnson 4, Daniels 3.
WEST CARTERET (54) –. Baber 18, McCoury 9, Lupton 8, Baylis 5, Graham 4, Setzer 4, Frazier 2, Huber 2, Moseley 2.
