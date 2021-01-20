BEAUFORT — The Southwest Onslow girls looked like the basketball team to beat in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference on Tuesday versus East Carteret.
The athletic and skilled Stallions took a 19-point lead midway through the second quarter and never looked back in a 52-32 win.
They moved to 4-0 in the league with two of those victories coming against two of the other top teams (Croatan, East) in the standings. Southwest will play the other top team in the conference on Friday when it hosts Trask (3-1).
The Mariners fell to 3-2 with the loss.
Southwest coach Chris Williams said his team was motivated going into the game.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors on the team, girls who have played since Monica (Dixon) and those players who were here,” he said. “They gave us some of the worst beatings we’ve ever taken. When the girls walked in the locker room, they said, ‘It’s our turn to get some get-back.’”
Dixon, a two-time News-Times Player of the Year, along with fellow seniors Breah Taylor, Nyshyel Godette, and Tierra Benders, led East to one of its best seasons in school history in 2018-2019.
The Mariners went to their first-ever east regional final after advancing to the regional semifinal for the first time since 2000. They also captured a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Tournament championship and finished 23-4.
East throttled the Stallions in three matchups that season, winning 70-17, 76-10, and 62-17.
“Our girls went through the growing pains back then,” Williams said. “They got us good back then. We’ve been building toward this.”
Williams was an assistant that year when Southwest went 1-18. He took over a program last year that had last captured a winning record in 2012 and had gone 22-123 since 2013. He led the team to a 9-11 mark, and this year’s team looks well on its way to competing for the conference championship.
And while there are five seniors on the team who took those beatings from East two seasons ago, it’s a sophomore who now leads the Stallions.
Point guard Armani Reid entered the night averaging 23 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 5.3 steals. The Mariners held her to 13 points.
“They had one player in double figures, so we held their top scorers down,” East coach Keith Bernauer said. “We played great, vicious defense like we do. We knew it was going to be a fast-paced, tough, physical game.”
Southwest came into the contest with three players averaging double figures, including Shaylin Pollock with 15.3 points and Yamorie Hardison with 14.3. Pollock scored eight points, while Hardison put up six.
“They have great talent,” Bernauer said. They’ve got one (Division I talent), maybe two. And they are coached really well. Chris and I go way back to rec all-star tournaments. They have talent, but so do we, and so I have to be better for our talent.”
East’s problem didn’t come on defense as it held a team averaging nearly 65 points per game to 52. The Beaufort squad struggled mightily on offense, however, failing to hit one shot after another at close range.
“We just missed shots,” Bernauer said. “We took 73 versus Trask and made 17, which looks bad. We are getting up a lot of shots and good shots, but they aren’t falling. We missed layups tonight. I was trying to make in-game adjustments. Some of them worked, a lot of them didn’t work, and that is where I’ve got to be better. This loss is 100 percent on me.”
The Mariners failed to hit double figures in a quarter until the fourth, going for 12 after scoring 8, 7, and 5 in the first three frames.
Kenliana Dixon led East with 11 points, followed by Tanzania Locklear with nine and Kendalyn Dixon seven.
The Mariners will next play Tuesday night at Croatan (4-1).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
SW Onslow...................... 18 12 15 7-52
East Carteret..................... 8 7 5 12-32
SW ONSLOW (52) – Reid 13, Pollock 8, Webb 8, Ya. Hardison 6, Yo. Hardison 6, Coulter 4, Hail 3, Sullivan 2, White 2.
EAST CARTERET (32) – Kenl. Dixon 11, Locklear 9, Kend. Dixon 7, Grady 3, Guthrie 1, Fulcher 1.
