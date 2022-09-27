OCEAN — Tayla Statham is having a pretty good season for someone who didn’t pick up a tennis racket during the previous seven months.
The Croatan senior is perfect so far, going 13-0, including 9-0 at No. 5 singles and 4-0 at No. 3 doubles.
“I was gone all summer and I missed the practices, so I just wanted to get back on the team,” she said. “It’s my senior year, and it’s going well so far.”
Statham didn’t have your typical offseason.
She spent her summer in Taiwan learning Mandarin Chinese through the National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI) after earning a scholarship through the U.S. State Department.
“I just knew I wanted to go into government and foreign service, so I decided I should learn more languages and Chinese happened to be one of them,” she said. “It was really awesome.”
Five years ago, Statham made a decision about her future.
She took a mandatory career test and received government and policy as her top choices. Even though her mother warned her against a life in government: “She told me you will get eaten alive.” An odd photo sealed the deal.
“I saw this picture of a guy handing a Rubik’s cube to an alien, and it said, “Ambassador” underneath it, and I said that is what I want to do with my life,” she said. “Five years later, here we are.”
Statham said her dream job would be ambassador.
“But I have a long way to go before that, a very long way, so foreign service officer and diplomat would be great,” she said.
Her last two years have set her on a path to making the career a reality.
The spring semester of her junior year led her to Washington, D.C. to serve as a page in the U.S. Senate. In the summer before her junior year, she studied Chinese at the University of Mississippi’s Chinese Language Flagship Program.
She continues to practice her Chinese with friends she made in Taiwan and in the U.S. Senate Page Program.
A stellar student, Statham sports a 4.43 GPA and ranks in the top 10 of her senior class. She hopes to attend Georgetown University or American University next fall.
“I plan on going to university to continue with foreign studies and hopefully get a job in D.C. and work for the State Department one day,” she said.
In the meantime, she’s enjoying her senior year and a standout tennis campaign despite her lack of practice time in the offseason.
In her 18 sets at No. 5 singles, she’s cruised, winning nine by 6-0 scores, two by 6-1 scores, three by 6-2 scores and two by 6-3 scores.
Her only competitive wins came in a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Dixon’s Izabella Farias and a 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Greene Central’s Aubree Smith.
Her junior campaign saw her dominate on the court.
She went 20-3 overall, including 12-1 at No. 4 singles and 5-1 at No. 2 doubles. In her 12-0 singles play in the regular season, she won 15 of her 22 sets by 6-0 scores, six by 6-1 scores, one by a 6-2 score and one by an 8-0 pro-set score.
Statham didn’t lose a singles match until the second round of the state playoffs in a 2-6, 6-2 (11-9) barnburner to Union Pines’ Abby Robertson.
“I was a little worried I would look worse later on after not getting pushed in the regular season,” she said. “It was a big fish in a small pond type vibe, but coach (Jim Sheehan) is amazing, and the practices prepared me, so I can’t complain.”
After playing No. 4 singles last season, she’s bumped down a spot to No. 5 as a senior.
“Some of that is because I hadn’t played since last season, but also the juniors that are in front of me now have improved so much,” she said. “They worked so hard over the summer. It’s amazing to see how much they’ve grown. I’m so proud of them.”
Statham is the lone senior among the top six. The other five are juniors.
The Cougars (7-2 overall, 4-1 Coastal Conference), entered this season having won four league titles in a row and sported a 31-match league winning streak. The streak came to an end at 35 on Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Swansboro.
“We were expecting tough competition, but we were still hoping to win, so it’s crazy that we actually lost, because that doesn’t happen,” Statham said.
Croatan had gone 47-5 overall during the past four years and didn’t face much competition in many of those seasons.
“We have a reputation built, and I feel like other teams know who we are,” Statham said.
Here are a few of Statham’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”
Favorite TV Show: “Gossip Girl.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Scooby-Doo.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Olivia Rodrigo.
Favorite Song: “Seventeen Going Under” by Sam Fender.
Favorite Book: “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari.
Favorite Team: UConn Huskies Women’s Basketball.
Favorite Athlete: Serena Williams.
Favorite Vacation: “My summer trips to my grandparents’ house in Connecticut when I was young.”
Favorite Hobby: Reading.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “People like you matter. And your stories matter as well, even if no one ever writes them down in a book.” – Professor Scott F. Abernathy.
Favorite Food: Strawberries.
Favorite Drink: Water.
Favorite Restaurant: RuckerJohns.
Favorite Season: Autumn.
Favorite Sports Memory: “When my doubles partner (Jocelyn Chiavola) and I came back from 1-5 to win 8-5 in my sophomore year.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Amy Chiles.
Favorite Sport: Tennis (of course!).
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Our secret handshakes with assistant coach Cole Dozier.”
Favorite Website/App: C-Span.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Maddie Sanborn.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Madeline Albright, Leighton Meester, Senator Jacky Rosen, Harriet Tubman and my late father.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Hailey Paul, Nicole Hassi, James Wallace, Garrett Hogan, Matthew Finizio and coach Cole Dozier.
Items For A Deserted Island: A blanket, a lighter, a hammock, a water filter and one good outfit.
