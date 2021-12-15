I’ve never really been into auto racing.
For years I tried to find a love for NASCAR, but it just didn’t take.
Fans of the sport insisted I would truly appreciate it if I attended a race. I never did, so maybe that’s the reason it never grew on me.
And now, seemingly out of nowhere, with little effort on my part, I’m a Formula 1 fan.
You might be nodding in agreement as you read this, because you’ve found yourself in the same predicament.
Who knew watching a Netflix documentary series would add a new sport to our fandom, right?
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” premiered in 2019, and it’s been a boon to the highest class of international auto racing.
I started watching this summer and was hooked immediately.
Apparently, I’m not the only one.
The fly on the wall series that focuses on the sport’s personalities and its drama – there’s plenty of both – has driven viewership numbers sky high.
According to a report from ESPN in mid-November, the F1 season was averaging 947,000 viewers across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, an increase of 56 percent over the shifted 2020 season (608,000 viewers) and up 44 percent over the 2019 season average (658,000 viewers).
The French and British Grand Prix races both exceeded the one million mark in terms of average viewers, with the French race delivering the second-largest cable audience on record for an F1 race, behind only the 1995 Brazilian Grand Prix – the first race in Brazil after the death of Ayrton Senna.
Last year in an appearance on “The Daily Show”, driver Daniel Ricciardo told Trevor Noah that “Drive to Survive” put F1 on the map in America.
“I spend a bit of time in the states, and up until a year ago, not really anyone would say 'Hi' to me – not in a bad way, but they wouldn't recognize me for being an F1 driver,” he said. “And now it's all: ‘We saw you on Netflix, it was great, Drive to Survive.’ We wear helmets, so not many people can see our faces a lot of the time. Putting a face to a name, that helped.”
Other members of the sport have echoed Ricciardo’s sentiments.
Zak Brown, chief executive of McLaren Racing, told The New York Times: “Almost every comment you get from someone out of the U.S., they reference ‘Drive to Survive.’ People are going from ‘I’ve never watched a Formula 1 race in my life’ to ‘I’ll never miss a Formula 1 race again.’”
Netflix is protective of its viewing figures, but according to FlixPatrol, which gathers data on movies and TV shows, “Drive to Survive” ranked No. 1 for TV series worldwide shortly after Season 3’s release in March.
There isn’t a large American presence in the sport, but it hasn’t seemed to matter to Americans.
There is only one race in the country in Austin, Tex., with a second scheduled in 2022 in Miami, Fla.
Only one team is headquartered in the U.S. with Haas located in the heart of NASCAR country in Kannapolis.
Check out Twitter after any given race, and you’ll see American sports personalities commenting on the outcome.
It was the case Sunday after a wild finish to the season.
Max Verstappen claimed an astonishing first F1 world championship title by overtaking rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the hugely controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Verstappen and Hamilton entered the race level on points – a feat that had only happened once before in the sport's 71-year history.
Verstappen of Red Bull appeared to have lost out to Hamilton until a crash triggered a safety car on lap 52 of 58. The race restarted on the final lap, and Verstappen caught and passed the Mercedes of Hamilton, who was struggling on worn tires with less grip, to snatch the lead, the race victory and the world title.
Hamilton was going for his fifth straight championship and eighth overall.
The finish of the race was an unbelievable end to one of the most dramatic F1 seasons ever that saw Hamilton and Verstappen clash a number of times over the course of the chase.
The Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt, the Arizona Cardinals’ J.J. Watt, top MLB free agent Carlos Correa, and PGA golfer and ECU alum Harold Varner III took to social media to express their delight, or disgust, or just basic wonderment with the results.
I was right there with them, watching with as much excitement were I watching the NFL, NBA, or college football or basketball.
I never would’ve thought it.
And, yet, here we are.
Thanks, Netflix.
For better or for worse, I’m now an auto racing fan.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
