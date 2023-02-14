I was going to start this week’s column with the statement “track and field, wrestling and swimming are arguably the county’s strongest sports.”
Then I realized … there’s no “arguably” to it.
February just shows how talented and hardworking these student-athletes are.
Over this past weekend, a whopping 17 medals were earned at the state championships in winter indoor track and field and swimming.
County student-athletes collect gold, silver and bronze like it’s their job.
Five state champions were crowned.
Croatan’s Matej Roth, Nathan Michalowicz, Paul Padgett and Ryan Simcic won the 200-yard freestyle relay in swimming in 1 minute, 27.76 seconds.
The other four state titles game in winter indoor track and field.
West Carteret’s Tyler Collins captured the high jump with a. 5-foot, 8-inch leap and joined Isabella Mennella, Ryan Germain and Grace Guildford in the 1,600-meter relay to win in 4:06.92.
Croatan relays took the other two golds.
Cooper Stephens, Brayden Stephens, Luke Nicolajsen and Matthew Quispe took the 1,600-meter relay in 3:26.47.
Trey Austin, James Wallace, Nicolajsen and Quispe took the 3,200-meter relay in 8:12.53.
There were seven state runner-up finishers and five garnered bronze medals.
And the top-three state finishes may not be over.
West Carteret’s Joshua Knipe (56-0) and Skyler Oxford (47-8) and Croatan’s Cameron Sanchez (29-7) secured regional wrestling championships this past weekend.
They will look to gain state hardware this weekend.
Because it’s February, and that is what county student-athletes do.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
