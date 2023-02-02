OCEAN — Croatan hosted a dual wrestling meet against Richlands on Wednesday, winning 70-9.
Only five of the 14 weight divisions were wrestled on the mat. The remaining nine were all decided via forfeits, with Croatan winning eight and Richlands one.
Two Cougar grapplers scored pins inside of a minute over their opponents. At 145 pounds, Jacob Parker (9-14) pinned Blake Stankus (1-5) in 34 seconds, and at 195, A.J. Pile (27-8) pinned Elijah Davis (11-14) in 33 seconds.
It took Jarrett Mitchell (12-19) almost the entire three periods, but he still got his pin at 160 pounds over Broderick Broache (13-23) in 5:02. That avenged a pin Broache posted over Mitchell at the Cougars’ Beast of the East tournament on Dec. 10.
At 126 pounds, Daschle Egan (24-12) won by 12-2 major decision over Mason St. Denis (7-12).
The only loss for the Cougars came at 152 pounds, where Quinn Butler (3-3) lost by 11-6 decision to Ryan McManus (14-21).
The regular season match came in lieu of the state dual playoffs, which Croatan missed for the first time in program history.
The Cougars still have plenty to fight for in tournament action, though. They competed in the N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational on Friday and Saturday and will wrestle in the 3A east regional tournament that starts Friday, Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.