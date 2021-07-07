N.C. Runners, better known as N.C. MileSplit, has been an invaluable resource for sports reporters for years.
And now it’s added plenty of fun for those scribes and anyone else interested in track and field.
Jason Creasy has taken the time to add historical results, many that were listed on NCPrepTrack by George Phillips and Brett Honeycutt, and from other meet results at Newspapers.com.
In doing so, he’s exhaustively built an accurate all-time county list for all 100 counties in outdoor track and field.
The numbers for our county are interesting.
Most of the records have been set over the past 10 years, but a couple go further back.
Two East Carteret male athletes set jumping marks in the early 1990s.
Odell Benders still holds the high jump record of 6 feet, 10.25 inches set in 1994, and Darron Frazier still holds the triple jump record of 48-5.5 set in 1993.
Some names appear more than once.
West Carteret’s John Crossley holds three county marks, including the 400 meters (48.04), 800 meters (1:48.01) and 1,600 meters (4:13.36). He set those in 2013.
Croatan’s Brendon Hodge set the county records for the 110-meter hurdles (14.63) and 300-meter hurdles (37.98) in 2018.
East Carteret’s Antoine McNeil set the top marks for the 100 meters (10.58) and 200 meters (21.18) in 2006.
On the girls side, West Carteret dominates most of the records.
Blake Dodge, Mackenzie Whitaker and Randi Yeomans hold two apiece.
Dodge set the standard for the 800 meters (2:07.25) and 1,600 meters (4:49.35) in 2014 and 2013, respectively.
Whitaker has the top numbers in both hurdles events, including the 100 meters (14.54) and 300 meters (44.96). She set the shorter one in 2017 and the longer one in 2015.
Yeomans holds the sprint records, both of which were set in 2017, including the 100 meters (12.24) and 200 meters (25.04).
Emme Fisher established the high bar for the 3,200 meters (11:19) in 2017.
Croatan’s Sammy Jo Layko holds both throwing event records, collecting the best discus throw (137-3) in 2014 and best shot put (40-11.31) in 2015.
East Carteret’s Cora Johnson is the standard for jumping in the county, earning the records in the long jump (19-4) and triple jump (38-11) in 2000.
West Carteret’s Alyssa Cooley is the lone current athlete to hold a top mark. The soon-to-be senior has the best clearance in the pole vault with a 11-9 vault.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
