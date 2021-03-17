BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls soccer team checked off four boxes on Monday versus Pender.
The Mariners won their season opener, captured a league victory, beat the only other 1A team in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and ended the game early with a 9-0 mercy-rule triumph.
“It was all positives,” coach Antonio Diaz said. “And no injuries, which was good because we have a big game on Wednesday.”
East will host Richlands tonight.
Those two teams were evenly matched in 2019 – last season was canceled early due to the coronavirus pandemic – with both games going to penalty kicks. The Mariners prevailed each time, and those matches proved the difference with East finishing second in the Coastal 8 with a 12-2 mark, followed by Richlands at 10-4.
Pender went 0-14 in the league in 2019 and scored just five goals. Lejeune, which went 2-12, won its only two games versus the Patriots but won’t field a team this year, leaving East sitting pretty on the 1A side.
The Mariners feature an interesting mix for the 2021 season with a contrast of five talented freshmen and a 10-player junior class, plus the lone senior on the squad in standout Breslyn Studebaker.
Studebaker, who dished out a team-high 14 assists as a sophomore and scored nine goals, tallied four goals in the season opener.
“Bresyln is very close in age to the juniors, so I include her in that group because they’ve played on the same team so much growing up,” Diaz said. “This was a big win because we have those two big groups together and they have to gel. The 11, basically juniors, and the five really, really good freshmen.”
Freshmen accounted for four of the goals with Emerson Tarr registering a hat trick in her first varsity game and Kate Wolf adding a tally to end the contest at 9-0 on an assist from junior Meredith Brooks with 12 minutes to go in the mercy-rule tilt.
The new-look squad was too unselfish at times as forwards were exhorted by coaches time and again in the first half to carry the ball into the box instead of looking to pass too early.
“They are a very unselfish group,” Diaz said. “They try to make good passes to their teammates. They’re encouraging on the bench. The passing was impressive, building the play from the back, triangle passes, crosses, instead of just clearing it down the field.”
Junior Cece Johnson added the other goal. Johnson is a welcome addition to the team after taking last season off to focus on track and field. She finished third at the 1A/2A winter indoor state championship in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 3.75 inches.
“I’m so happy to see Cece score,” Diaz said. “It is so great to have her back. She has such speed, and if she can finish, that is big. If she is successful, we will be very successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.