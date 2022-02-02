MOREHEAD CITY — Maybe it’s the canned green beans.
West Carteret’s Grace Guilford credits her junior season success to improved motivation and a break from cross country, but you can’t discount her prerace routine.
The junior sprinter eats a can of green beans before every meet.
“It’s one of my favorite snacks before a race, and everyone thinks I’m weird,” she said. “I don’t know how it started. I think they were just at my house, and I was like, ‘I’m going to have one of these,’ and I took it to the track and ate them there.”
It isn’t the only unusual prerace routine Guilford has practiced in her career. There was a time when she applied Biofreeze before she ran.
“I would probably still do that today if my teammates would let me,” she said. “People make fun of me on my team. I used to put it on before races – I haven’t done it recently – and I put it on before my cross country races, and one of my teammates was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you would drink Biofreeze if you could.’”
Whatever she’s doing prior to races, it’s paying off during them.
She shined last week in frigid temperatures at the 3A Coastal Conference winter track and field championship, accounting for four gold medals.
Guilford won the 300 meters in 42.64 seconds and the 500 meters in 1:23.97 She also joined Kenley Ballou, Courtney Tyndall and Sha'niyah Gethers to place first in the 800-meter relay in 1:49.54, and teamed up with Tyler Collins, Isabella Menella and Tyndall in the 1,600-meter relay to grab the victory in 4:20.06.
“I had never done that before,” Guilford said of her four-event day. “I was pretty interested in how it was going to go. I figured it wasn’t going to be that much fun, but I wanted to get as many points as I could for my team, so I was going to run to win them.”
Legendary West track and field coach Marshall Windsor, now in his 53rd year of coaching, told her to conserve her energy, but she didn’t exactly listen to that advice.
“He told me specifically not to run too fast, and then he told me I did run too fast,” Guilford said. “But I don’t know where the people are behind me.”
Guilford said she went into the day with a goal to win all four events, and after the 800-meter relay team won by two tenths of a second, the next three victories came comfortably.
The 1,600-meter relay team captured its triumph by more than seven seconds, Guilford took the 500 meters by more than two seconds and the 300 meters by more than a second.
“I was happy and relieved when it was done and there were wins in each one,” she said.
She was also content to be done with a day that saw her and other athletes face miserable weather conditions with temperatures in the low 40s and a steady 15 mph north-northeast wind making it feel like it was 30-35 degrees.
“It was definitely a legging day,” she said. “I brought a sleeping bag to the meet, and it was really warm. I’m glad I brought it.”
Guilford has taken quite a journey in her two years running winter track.
As a freshman, she finished last among 13 runners in the 500 meters at the 3A state meet, ending up more than nine seconds behind the winner. As a member of the 800-meter and 1,600-meter relays, she was part of teams that finished second to last. The 800-meter team took 17th out of 18 teams, more than 12 seconds behind the winner. The 1,600-meter relay team took 12th out of 13 teams, nearly 30 seconds behind the winner.
And now as a junior, Guilford is ranked No. 2 in the state by NC MileSplit in the 500 meters, and the 800-meter relay team is ranked No. 1.
“It’s very surprising,” she said. “I think it would be really fun to go from that to getting on the podium.”
Guilford credits her success this season – she set a personal record of 42.3 in the 300 and 1:19.55 in the 500 – to working harder and skipping cross country in the fall.
“By not doing that, I might have been more excited to run track, which I enjoy more anyway,” she said. “I was never motivated to run that long of a distance. I didn’t want to do it anymore.”
A standout student with an impressive 4.47 GPA, Guilford would love to continue her running career at the next level for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
“I have thought about running in college, and it’s definitely something I’m interested in,” she said. “I feel like I realize that’s more of a possibility after this winter. I think it would be really nice to run at Carolina. I’m just not sure if that’s possible. I’m not sure where I’ll go to school. It might depend on what kind of offers I get.”
Here are a few of Guilford’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Little Women.”
Favorite TV Show: “Parks and Recreation.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Peppa Pig.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Taylor Swift.
Favorite Song: “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift.
Favorite Book: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” by Rick Riordan.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Alex Morgan.
Favorite Vacation: Italy.
Favorite Hobby: Going to the beach.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “Sprint!” – Coach Marshall Windsor.
Favorite Food: Sushi.
Favorite Drink: Club soda.
Favorite Restaurant: Thai Sticky Rice.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “When Windsor gave our 4x8 team the wrong starting time for the meet.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Alan Broadhurst.
Favorite Sport: Track and field.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Getting snacks for the whole team before the meet.
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: @NCRunners.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Taylor Swift, Lorde, Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin and Rick Riordan.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Emmy Wade Langley, Eliza Craig Parker, Courtney Tyndall, Sha’niyah Gethers, Alyssa Coole and coach Cory Noe.
Items For A Deserted Island: Biofreeze, a can of green beans, sleeping bag, a tent and first starters.
