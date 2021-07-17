WILSON — Thursday night was the start of a crucial five-game stretch for the Marlins.
It got off to a good start with a five-run sixth inning propelling Morehead City to an 8-6 win over the Wilson Tobs at Fleming Stadium. The win moved the Fish to 22-10 overall.
“We’re hard to get out from top to bottom,” Marlins coach Jesse Lancaster said. “We didn’t play well defensively tonight, and that extended innings and kept them hanging around. If we’re going to truly get to a championship level, we need to stop giving away free bases and free outs, both defensively and on the mound. But we’ve really settled in offensively, which has won us quite a few games recently.”
The first inning was a vibrant one, to say the least. The Marlins grabbed the game’s first two runs, thanks to an RBI single from Jack Harris (Newberry) and an RBI groundout from Zack Miller (Catawba). The Tobs answered in the bottom half. Drew DeVine (Western Michigan) scored an RBI double, followed by an RBI infield single from ex-Marlin Dusty Baker (Mount Olive).
Wilson scored two more in the bottom of the third, earning its first and only lead on the night. A bouncing ball off Riley Jepson’s (Texas-Tyler) ankle went into the Wilson dugout after Jepson stole third, scoring both him and Baker who was on second.
The Marlins responded in the fourth inning with a two-out RBI single from Dominick Bucko (Youngstown State). Bucko’s RBI made it a 4-3 ballgame after the inning was extended by his former collegiate teammate Jeff Wehler (Pittsburgh).
In the sixth inning, the tables turned.
Bucko forced a bases-loaded walk, and Harris followed in a big way. The right fielder hit a go-ahead grand slam to give Morehead City an 8-4 lead.
“Jack bailed us out again,” Lancaster said. “I think we’re going to use up all the times he can possibly do that in a season.”
Wilson grabbed two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but it was not enough to take down the Fish for the final time this season.
The Marlin bats were strong once again. Harris went 2-for-5 with a whopping five RBIs and two runs scored. Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) went 2-for-3, one of those being a leadoff double on the first pitch of the game. Bucko went 1-for-2 in four plate appearances, driving in two runs and scoring another. Joe Mason (Mount Olive) had a great night as well, going 2-for-4 with one walk, a run scored and a stolen base.
Justin Kleinsorge (Regis) started on the mound and did not get a whole lot of help from his defense. He gave up four runs in four innings, all of which were unearned. Jon Vore (Butler) got the win, pitching 1 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and just one hit.
Ty Bothwell (Indiana) came in and got a huge strikeout with the bases loaded in the sixth and pitched a scoreless seventh. Brendan Bean (Penn) pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save of the summer.
--------------
It was a wild, dominant, and very long game for the Marlins on Wednesday night. But they got it done, with 17 runs more than enough to take down the New York Nine 17-2 in an exhibition game.
“It’s good to get back in town,” Lancaster said. “It’s good to get a win with the guys.”
Despite both teams going down in order in the first inning, the Marlins opened up the scoring in the second. Johnson hit a two-run RBI single to score the game’s first runs. The lead increased the next time the Marlins came to the plate, thanks to a two-run home run from Harris and an RBI double from Sean Johnson.
New York scored two of its own in the top of the fourth, but Morehead City responded with two more. Sean Johnson and Jack Casbarro (Mount Olive) scored on wild pitches. The Marlins scored four more in the fifth, with RBIs from both Jordan and Johnson.
The runs came to a brief halt in the sixth inning for Morehead City but came back to life in the seventh. Bucko, Cam Seguin (Elon) and Gibson Krzeminski (Canisius) all drew bases-loaded walks. The Marlins scored the game’s final three runs an inning later, thanks to Jordan Johnson scoring on a wild pitch and Sean Johnson hitting a two-run RBI triple.
As the final score shows, a lot of Marlin hitters stood out at the dish, especially Sean and Jordan Johnson.
Sean Johnson was a home run away from the cycle. The outfielder, who also made an appearance as a catcher Wednesday night, went 3-for-5 in six at-bats with three RBIs. Jordan Johnson went 2-for-5 with four RBIs.
Harris’ night was not long, but it was still strong. The right fielder went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the third inning.
Noah Carter (Catawba Valley), the starter for the Marlins, had a strong outing. The right-handed pitcher gave up three hits, two strikeouts and a walk in three innings pitched.
Eric Miles (Presbyterian) got the win for the Marlins. Miles gave up six hits, two earned runs, six hits, a walk and three strikeouts in three innings pitched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.