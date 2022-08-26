OCEAN — A night after losing in four sets to J.H. Rose, the Croatan volleyball team faced another Pitt County opponent, Ayden-Grifton, and took it to task Wednesday with a 3-0 victory.
The Cougars beat the visitors 25-23, 25-19, 25-17, improving to 2-2 overall and knocking the Chargers down to 1-3.
The match was more competitive than the final set tally suggests. The first set featured eight ties and five lead changes alone, and the second had five ties and three lead changes. There were no lead changes in the third, but Ayden-Grifton stayed close until Croatan ripped off a 6-1 run to take a 22-15 lead.
The speed of the game was fast, but that’s what Croatan coach Lindsey Bach wanted when she scheduled the Chargers, last year’s No. 2 seed in the 2A east regional tournament.
“That’s what we anticipated,” she said. “Back when I was making our nonconference schedule, I didn’t plan to have J.H. Rose and Ayden-Grifton back-to-back. It just happened. But last night helped us transition into the speed of this game. We ramped things up tonight.”
The Cougars came into the match off a 3-1 loss to J.H. Rose (4-0), last season’s 3A east regional runner-up. The two Pitt County opponents are part of a nonconference schedule that includes South Central (2-0), Washington (2-1) and Ashley, a third-round state playoff team in 2021.
Ayden-Grifton also has a tough schedule this year, which on the surface makes sense after the program reached the fourth round of the state playoffs last year, but the Chargers graduated their core talent and fielded four freshmen in their starting six against Croatan.
The Chargers have faced Fike, New Bern and Croatan, three teams that went a combined 44-22 last season, and they still have to face Manteo, Cape Hatteras and South Lenoir which collectively finished 46-14 last season.
“We’ve been questioned a lot this year about why we scheduled what we did,” Chargers coach Nicole Waters said. “We have a lot of young girls out here, that’s true, but we want to keep the program going in a great direction. I didn’t know what to expect coming in running four freshmen, but they have grown every game. Tonight, they exceeded my expectations.”
The most exciting set of the night was the first with both teams taking and re-taking the lead. Ayden-Grifton looked like it might pull away with an 8-0 run to go up 19-13, but the Cougars stormed back, scoring four of the next five points.
Croatan came within two points of losing the set when a dig ricocheted off the ceiling to put the visitors up 23-19, only to score six straight points to take the set despite two timeouts called by Waters. Ella Stroehmann, Molly Butler and Amanda Simberlund each had kills during the run.
The second and third sets were both close, but Croatan controlled the pace of play with long runs to set up an early lead. It scored six straight in the second to snag a 7-1 advantage and then took an early 8-2 lead in the third.
“I liked the way we controlled their side of the court,” Bach said. “We saw the open spots and didn’t do the same things over and over again.”
Butler and Sofia Mendolia led the offense with nine kills and 26 assists, respectively. Butler also had nine digs, and Mendolia tallied 13. Simberlund had a solid night all-around with seven kills, three serving aces, 11 digs and two block assists. Libero Cammie Davis tallied 21 digs and four assists.
Stroehmann had seven kills, Cailin Ames tallied two kills, three digs and three blocks, Ryann Moore had four kills and three digs, and Aubrey Mortl had seven digs.
Croatan will travel to Ashley on Wednesday and will take on the Chargers in Ayden-Grifton for a rematch on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
