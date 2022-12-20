GREENVILLE — The West Carteret boys swim team placed second in a seven-team meet Saturday at the Greenville Swim Club.
The Patriots posted 124 points to fall just short of South Central with 135.
J.H. Rose took third with 93 points, followed by D.H. Conley with 84. Jacksonville finished fifth with 47, followed by Northside-Jacksonville with 46 and Greene Central with 44.
West claimed fourth in the girls meet with 67 points. D.H. Conley won with 181 points, f,ollowed by J.H. Rose with 134. South Central took third with 96. Jacksonville finished fifth with 55 followed by Northside-Jacksonville with 47.
BOYS
Cam Johnson participated in three victories in the boys meet.
He won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 16.05 seconds.
Johnson joined Colton Ellis, Cooper Law and Sam Johnson to give the 200-yard medley relay a win in 1:47.86. The same quartet also captured the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:35.44.
Cam Johnson also finished as runner-up in the 200-yard medley in 2:14.11.
Sam Johnson took the 200-yard freestyle in 1:53.75.
Ellis claimed second in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.89 and finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.05.
Law ended up third in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.14.
Kai Taylor secured third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:07.57.
GIRLS
Ashlyn Lewis led the way for the West girls with three top-three finishes.
She was runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle in 27.37 and took third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:23.69.
She teamed up with Chloe Avon, Hadley Starling and Sophia Pennington to lead the 200-yard freestyle relay to a third-place finish in 2:00.38.
Pennington took third in the 500-yard freestyle in 7:06.22.
