CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the lacrosse state playoff brackets on Friday, and both Croatan teams received prime spots.
The girls are the No. 1 seed in the 1A/2A/3A East bracket.
The Cougars went 14-2 in the regular season thanks to a 12-game winning streak.
They will host No. 16 North Brunswick (1-15) at a time to be determined on Thursday in the second round.
Every team in the East and West receives a first-round bye with the brackets at just 16 teams.
The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 8 Swansboro (5-7) and No. 9 Terry Sanford (4-10) on Tuesday in the third round.
Croatan has played each of those teams, sweeping Swansboro 14-2 and 14-4 in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference, and beating Terry Sanford 17-2.
The Cougars stand first in the MaxPreps 1A/2A/3A East rankings.
The boys also receive a first-round bye after getting the No. 2 seed in the 1A/2A/3A East bracket.
The Cougars had won six in a row before going 2-2 in their last four games.
They will play the winner of No. 15 North Brunswick (5-11) and No. 18 South Brunswick (3-14) in the second round at a time to be determined on Friday.
If Croatan advances to the third round, it will take on the winner of No. 7 Northwood (14-3) and No. 10 Seaforth (9-8).
Northwood stands second in the MaxPreps 1A/2A/3A East rankings followed by the Cougars in, third and Seaforth in eighth.
