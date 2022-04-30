NEWPORT — The West Carteret boys golf team wrapped up a 3A Coastal Conference championship on Monday with a win at North Shore Golf Course in Sneads Ferry.
The Patriots’ top four golfers shot a combined 323 to beat the field of five teams. White Oak placed second with a score of 395, Dixon placed third with 396, Croatan fourth with 404 and Richlands fifth with 434.
West placed first in every match this season, the first two of which were nine holes and the last four 18. Croatan placed second in three of six matches this season. It will finish as the third-place team behind White Oak.
The lowest score of the match for West came from Shawn Benson, who finished the course in 74 strokes. Benson had the best score in the match by two strokes. Jake Bradley shot a 76, David Garner an 86 and Ryan Johnson an 87 as the top four scores.
Other Patriots in the match were Davis Starling with a score of 97 and Kai Thammavungsa with a 103.
For the Cougars, Johnathan Le led the way with a 78. Dominic Metcalf shot a 95, Brayton Lenthall a 111 and Zack Snyder a 120.
The top four golfers from West, Croatan and White Oak, plus the top four golfers from the conference not on one of those teams, will compete in the 3A east regional match held at Wedgewood Golf Course in Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.