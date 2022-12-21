It’s difficult to become a legend in one sport, much less two.
Jack McCann accomplished such a feat.
The Morehead City resident died on Dec. 11.
He was 87.
McCann packed a lot into those 87 years.
Around these parts, he was known as “Calico Jack.”
McCann built the Spooners Creek Racquet Club in Morehead City, and changed the technology for building clay tennis courts when he wrote the specifications for subsurface-irrigated clay courts.
He founded the tennis court construction company Calico Racquet Courts Inc. in 1970, and his patented application, “Cal-Cap,” advanced clay court technology in a manner never seen before.
He built tennis courts across the country, including sites at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and Carmel Country Club in California. He volunteered as a technical expert at many professional tennis sites, including the U.S. Tennis Center at famed Flushing Meadows, N.Y.
He brought national attention to eastern North Carolina by establishing the Calico Jack’s Invitational Tennis Tournament, which attracted players such as Wimbledon quarterfinalist Allen Morris and East Carolina University (ECU) Hall of Fame member Maurice Everett.
McCann was an outstanding player as well, earning membership in the prestigious International Lawn Tennis Club of the USA. As a member of the club, he played in Scotland, Mexico and Australia, and was a participant in the Osuna Cup Mexican-American Friendship Doubles.
If tennis was his only sport, McCann would have accomplished enough to fill a book.
But it proved to be just his second chapter.
The first came in the pool.
Less than 200 athletes are in the ECU Athletic Hall of Fame, and McCann is one of them.
He is also one of just a handful of athletes to ever win two national championships at ECU.
The swim team captured a NAIA national title in 1957 and then won again in 1959.
No other athletic team at ECU has yet to earn two national championships.
McCann was a six-time All-American.
He collected individual All-American accolades three times, earning recognition in the 200-yard breaststroke in 1959 and 1960. He also achieved All-American status in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1960. In addition, he was a part of three All-American relay teams, set numerous pool and meet records and was lauded as a key team leader.
He is recognized for his long-lasting contribution to the sport by creating and perfecting the “whip kick,” which is still copied today by the world’s best Olympic breaststroke swimmers. He changed breaststroke mechanics when he developed the technique, which was proven scientifically by hydro-mechanical dynamics studies to reduce drag points.
His contributions in the pool didn’t end there.
After graduating from ECU in 1961, he then embarked on a successful coaching career at Myers Park High School in Charlotte where he led the swim team to three state championships (1961-1963). In 1963, he also led the squad to the Southeastern Invitational Championships at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., an accomplishment never before reached by the program.
In the summers, he coached AAU programs and led the Charlotte Country Club Swim Team to its first league championship.
The tennis and swimming worlds are forever changed, and forever improved, for having McCann in them.
