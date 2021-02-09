MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team played a rare Saturday game versus Jacksonville, winning 51-45 to improve to 4-3 in 3A Coastal Conference play.
The Patriots also defeated White Oak 67-40 on Friday. The one-day turnaround to the Jacksonville (3-2) game didn’t make a difference, with West making up for a 57-49 loss to the Cardinals on Jan. 13.
The Saturday game was a result of Jacksonville being in quarantine for the last two weeks.
West had three girls reach double scoring figures against the Cardinals. Cayman Montgomery and Caroline Beaver scored 13 apiece. and Kiki Hester had 11. Beaver also had six rebounds, three assists and four steals, while Hester had three boards, three assists and eight steals.
The leading rebounders for West were Jayden Lupton and Sydney Roberson with nine apiece.
West won the battle at the free throw line, shooting 12-of-17, while Jacksonville finished 6-of-18. The Cardinals’ leading scorers were Tionna Jackson with 15 points and Cydney Lowe with 12.
Four Patriots reached double scoring figures against White Oak, with Hester putting up 15 points, Lupton 12, Kasey McCoury 11 and Montgomery 10.
Lupton recorded a double-double with 13 rebounds, while Hester came close with nine steals to go with five rebounds and three assists. Roberson had four rebounds and seven assists, and Montgomery tallied three boards and four steals.
West will host White Oak (4-3) tonight and Northside-Jacksonville (0-7) on Thursday.
