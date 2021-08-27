GREENVILLE — Maceo Donald bet on himself, and that gamble paid off last weekend with a Division I college football scholarship.
The former East Carteret standout has been a walk-on at East Carolina for three seasons, playing mostly on special teams. He was offered the scholarship at the end of the Pirates’ final intrasquad scrimmage at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
“It felt pretty good,” said Donald, who has gotten more work at running back in the offseason after previously working at wide receiver. “It was just like a weight was lifted off my shoulders. I’ve been working hard for a long time. I was really happy.”
ECU posted video of Donald receiving the scholarship on Saturday, Aug. 21 across social media platforms following the scrimmage. It has now been viewed nearly 7,000 times.
The video opens with head coach Mike Houston blowing a whistle and then saying “Hey, Maceo Donald, see coach (Dale) Steele on Monday, get your scholarship.” His teammates erupt in cheers and plenty of head pats, fist bumps and hugs follow. An emotional Donald can be seen walking off the field at the end.
“I’ve been with those boys for a long time,” he said. “There are 13 of us that were here in the 2018 class. We’ve all been through a lot together with new coaches and some tough seasons, so they are really happy for me.”
To make the day even sweeter, his family was in attendance at the scrimmage.
“They didn’t know what was going on because they were in the stands, and so they could see what was happening, but they couldn’t hear,” Donald said. “I told them when I walked out of the stadium. They were really excited. It was perfect.”
Coach Houston told media members that while Donald earned the scholarship with his play, it was offered as much for who he is off the field.
“And he’s a very loyal, core guy, too,” he told Hoist the Colours. “Strong character. Already has his undergraduate degree. Very popular in the locker room. Coach (Donnie) Kirkpatrick and I made the decision that he’d earned that. So I wanted to do it in a way that was special for him. … All it took was the mention, and you saw the reaction of his teammates. I think it says a lot about him.”
It’s been an interesting college football path for the Mariners’ all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. The speedster ended his career with 2,839 yards and 31 touchdowns on 199 catches.
He had a scholarship to Elon University rescinded in January of his senior year after committing to the program four months earlier. The Phoenix’s success in 2017 led to a better-than-expected recruiting haul, and so they took back their offer.
Donald thought his dream of playing Division I college football had come true in early that September when he accepted the scholarship to Elon. That dream was shattered on Jan. 5, his 18th birthday when he learned the scholarship was no longer available.
With just a month before national signing day, his options were limited. In the end, he had to choose between Division II offers or a preferred walk-on spot at East Carolina.
“I really feel like everything happens for a reason,” Donald said. “It sucked when that happened, trying to figure out where I was going to go. I didn’t think I was a Division II player, so I took the opportunity at ECU, and it’s paid off. It might have taken longer than I wanted it to, but it happened.”
No matter what happens in the future, Donald said his decision has already proven to be the right one.
“I’ve gotten to play in NFL stadiums,” he said. “We played UCF when they were top 10 in the country, we played Cincinnati when they were ranked, we beat UNC my freshman year. I’ve been blessed.”
The Pirates have some more interesting games on this year’s schedule. They open with Appalachian State on Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The game will air at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU. They will then host South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 11 in a noon start that will air on ESPN2.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, they will host Charleston Southern and fellow East Carteret alum Geordan Livingston.
“He’s like my brother, so we will have a lot of people from Carteret County at that game,” Donald said.
The 5-8, 171-pound running back and slot receiver is hoping to be on the field more for those games. He’s played primarily on special teams in his career, taking 62 total snaps there, and 14 on offense over the last two years. He has yet to register a catch or rushing attempt.
“This has been my goal since freshman year,” Donald said. “I knew I had a really good camp this year. I’ve been playing a lot of running back and some slot, so I was kind of hoping it would happen. And I guess the coaches see it too.”
He’s expected to again play a special teams role but also provide quality depth at running back and inside receiver. Donald spent the spring and the start of preseason camp at running back before taking reps back at his familiar slot receiver spot in the last week due to injuries to other players.
Houston, who replaced Scottie Montgomery after Donald’s freshman season, pointed to his ability to help the team in a number of ways as reasons for his scholarship offer and potential for increased playing time.
“He’s a guy that was here when I got here, and he’s worked so hard,” he said. “He wears so many different hats for us. He’s going to be on the four core special teams. He’s taken a lot of snaps at tailback this fall. With (Tyler) Snead and Jsi (Hatfield) sidelined today, he took a lot of snaps from the slot. He’s a very versatile guy.”
After redshirting as a freshman and earning an extra year of eligibility from the pandemic, he’s technically a sophomore despite graduating this spring. An excellent student, he’s earned ECU Honor Roll designation three times (2019 spring, 2020 fall, 2021 spring) and Dean’s List inclusion once (2020 spring).
He completed requirements for a bachelor’s degree in communication during the summer – he walked in the spring graduation as the university combined the ceremonies due to the pandemic – and started work on a master’s degree in sports management on Wednesday.
“I’m really not sure what I’ll go into,” Donald said. “I’ve thought of being an athletic director, but my degree is in journalism, so I’m still interested in sports broadcasting.”
In the meantime, he’s focused on this upcoming season and has high hopes for a team that hasn’t finished above .500 or gone to a bowl game since 2014. The Pirates have gone 21-48 over the past six years.
“I think we are going to be good this year,” Donald said. “Everyone has grown up. We had a lot of young guys that got time last year, and they’ve got a year under their belt and a full offseason. I think we will surprise some people.”
