RALEIGH — State lawmakers spent more than two hours Thursday afternoon questioning N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker.
The hearing – the first held by the Subcommittee on Interscholastic Athletics, a new subcommittee formed just this week to investigate the association – covered an array of topics but mainly focused on the NCHSAA’s finances.
“In my wildest dreams, I never thought I would be sitting in front of you trying to defend why we have money,” Tucker said.
Phil Berger, president pro tempore, co-chaired the special subcommittee and said no action would be taken Thursday but expected that there would be future meetings to continue the investigation.
There were a few eyebrow-raising moments during the hearing.
Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell) presented previously confidential research from the NCHSAA showing the association has total assets of more than $40 million, more than every other state high school athletic association in the country and more than double that of Iowa, which is second with $20 million.
Sawyer even compared the NCHSAA finances favorably to those of the Atlantic Coast Conference, showing similar assets but with much lower expenses.
She said if the NCHSAA stopped charging dues, assessing fines, receiving gate receipts and stopped earning interest on its $26.5 million endowment, it would have enough assets to operate for almost a decade.
“If I were a member school, and we have heard from many of them, which is why we are here today, I’d be very concerned about the amount of money going in the association’s door versus what is going out,” Sawyer said.
The subcommittee showed information from a June 2020 audit of the NCHSAA that found total assets of $41,866,464. The audit reported annual expenses of $5,052,085 and revenues of $6,009,932.
“Why do we have poor schools who can't afford uniforms, but yet we have the wealthiest athletic association in the nation?” Sawyer asked.
Tucker said the plan was to let grow the endowment, started in the 1990-91 school year with worth more than $440,000 in the first year, and use the interest. She said in 2010 the NCHSAA Board of Directors decided to increase efforts to return endowment monies to the member schools, which now total 421.
Tucker pointed to the fact the association has returned $4 million to member schools during the pandemic 2020-21 school year, and in non-pandemic years, the association returned an average of $1.3-1.4 million to its schools.
Sawyer pointed out that schools with more resources, including private schools like Charlotte Catholic and Cardinal Gibbons, receive more money from the association than schools from rural and poorer parts of the state.
Tucker added that a new formula will be used for the next four school years in order to make sure more needy schools receive a larger share.
Sen. Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus) also expressed concern over the NCHSAA’s finances.
“I hope you’re hearing you may need to come out of here today and you may need to rethink that balance,” he said.
Sawyer stated the legislature was not accusing the NCHSAA or anyone at the association of any wrongdoing, and Tucker said the board of directors will meet in a few weeks to discuss some of the concerns that legislators have about the NCHSAA’s finances.
Rep. John Bell (R-Wayne) raised another issue, highlighting the competitive imbalance in 1A athletics where charter schools dominate at the state championship level.
Nontraditional schools like charters can draw from multiple metropolitan counties within a 25-mile radius of campus, whereas traditional 1A schools in mostly small, rural areas have a defined geographic region.
There are four non-boarding parochial schools and 39 charter schools in the NCHSAA this year. There are 378 traditional public schools in the membership.
“We are keenly aware of the concerns of our more traditional schools with our charter schools,” Tucker said. “We have convened, on several occasions, a nontraditional schools committee to try to address concerns from traditional schools. I believe in the next realignment cycle, we may see some of that adjusted by some criteria that’s been put in place.”
