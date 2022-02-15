WINSTON-SALEM — The Croatan indoor track and field teams did something Saturday at the 3A state meet it could never do in 2A.
After bumping up a division following realignment, the Cougars controlled their new competition by sweeping the girls and boys state championships.
No school had swept the state titles since 2015. Croatan accomplished the feat thanks to the girls winning their first-ever state crown.
“We talked to the girls about making history,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “They could be a part of the school’s history for many years. It’s super sweet having both win it because the girls work so hard too.”
The girls had come close to capturing a crown in previous years, falling two points short in 2018 to take the runner-up award. They have now finished in the top five at the state meet in six of the past seven years, including a third-place standing in 2015.
The boys have also claimed a top-five spot in six of the past seven years. They took back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019. There was no state meet in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule, so the Cougars have now taken three of the last four titles.
“It was a great meet,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “Everywhere we thought we should have scored, we did, and usually that doesn’t happen.”
Both teams won by more than 20 points.
The girls accumulated 72.5 points to outlast county rival West Carteret with 49. The boys totaled 73.5 points to run away from Dudley with 52.
The girls won behind the 30-point effort of Navaya Zales, who was named the Most Outstanding Performer with four medals. She also received the meet’s Sportsmanship Award.
The senior was brilliant on the day, taking the 1,600 meters and setting a new 3A state meet record with a time of 4 minutes, 59.99 seconds. Her finish replaces the previous mark of 5:00.71 by T.C. Roberson’s Elise Wright in 2018.
Zales also won the 1,000 meters, clipping the tape in 3:05.77.
She joined Alyssia Trigleth, Logan Besemer and Janelle Ketner in the 1,600-meter relay to take second place in 4:15.90, less than seven-tenths of a second behind West Carteret.
“Navaya was on fire,” Quispe said. “She did the heavy lifting for us. It was definitely a team effort, though. All of our girls might not have placed, but their points mattered.”
The 3,200-meter relay team of Cameran Ladd, Audrey Kirkwood, Ayla Zales and Ketner finished as the runner-up in 10:33.02.
The 800-meter relay squad of Paige Merrell, Trigleth, Besemer and Ketner took fourth in 1:53.62.
Cailin Ames brought home a bronze medal in the shot put with a 34-foot push.
Kirkwood was fifth in the 500 meters in 1:29.29.
Ginger Hayden took fifth in the triple jump with a 34-0.5 leap and placed seventh in the long jump with a 15-08.5 tale of the tape.
Jadyn Melby claimed sixth in the pole vault with an 8-0 clearance, and Trigleth was sixth in the 300 meters in 46.24.
Merrell ended up seventh in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.90.
“We knew we could pull it off,” Quispe said. “Everybody just had to perform to give us the points we needed. We weren’t super confident, but we were confident we could get it done. West was very close to us going in. In the virtual meet, they were four points away. We needed everyone to place where they were seeded or do a little bit better.”
The boys won the championship despite collecting just one gold medal.
A.J. Matas won the shot put with a 50-01.75 push. Teammate Will Rouse took third with a 47-09.25 measure, and Matthew Finiizio was ninth with a 41-05 toss.
“The dream was to go one-two, but one-three was awesome,” Bulfer said. “The guy who took second probably threw it two to three feet farther than he had all year. It happens like that sometimes at the state meet.”
The team also had three athletes finish in the top six of the pole vault to tally a huge point tally. Jack Daffron was the runner-up with a 12-06 vault, Zach Pruett claimed fourth with a 12-0 clearance, and Ben Futral placed sixth with an 11-06 height.
“We knew the pole vault and throws were two areas we could score big points,” Bulfer said. “But the pole vault is usually a wild card in big meets like that. It’s all or nothing sometimes in that event. You can come away with no points if it goes the other way. Those guys did awesome.”
Two relay teams took runner-up honors and one was just a step away from gold.
The 3,200-meter quartet of Sean Manning, Cooper Stephens, James Wallace and Matthew Quispe finished in 8:25.70 to place behind Northwood in 8:25.61.
“The 4x8 was ranked seventh, and we knew we were a lot faster than that, but we weren’t sure how fast we were,” Bulfer said. “Those guys ran as well as they have all year and just barely lost by one hundredth of a second.”
The 800-meter team of Brayden Stephens, Nate Boal, Luke Reardon and Justin Wax timed in at 3:35.68 to take second.
The 1,600-meter squad of Brayden Stephens, Kenny Lombreglia, Wallace and Quispe hit the line in 1:41.26 to take fourth.
Quispe placed fourth in 1:10.00 in the 500 meters, followed in fifth by Lombreglia in 1:10.18.
Coltren Rodriguez took sixth in the 1,600 meters in 4:28.24 and also received the meet’s Sportsmanship Award.
Pierce Manhnke finished fifth in the high jump with a 5-08 clearance, and Matas was sixth with a 5-06 leap.
Christian Drawhorn was the lone participant in the wheelchair events, throwing the shot put 9-02.5 and timing in at 18.00 in the 55 meters.
