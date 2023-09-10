OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team overcame scoring deficits twice on Thursday in a 4-3 win over Topsail that saw four lead changes.
The Cougars (3-3) trailed 1-0 in the first half and then 3-2 in the second before slotting the last two goals of the match inside the final 27 minutes.
“It was a very competitive venture tonight,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “These boys got heart. Sometimes you need that heart and grit to get through and make things happen.”
Croatan entered the game off a 2-1 victory Jacksonville, avenging a fourth-round defeat to the Cardinals (5-3-1) in last year’s 3A state playoffs.
“There are definitely things we still need to address, but overall, very happy with the boys,” Slater said. “They put forth a massive effort Tuesday night and then turned around and did it again tonight.”
Jaden Hilliard turned in a hat trick in the win over the Pirates (2-3-2), scoring twice in the first half and then knotting the score 3-3 in the second half with a penalty kick. He also scored both goals in the win over Jacksonville and leads the team in goals this season with seven.
Kannon McBride also had a solid game, assisting one of Hilliard’s goals, his fifth of the season, and finding the back of the net for the game-winner in the 67th minute.
The goal came off a free kick to the box from Tyler Thorpe. McBride had fallen in the scrum for the ball but when it slipped past the Jack Melton and a pair of defenders, he rose to his feet and slotted it past keeper William Schuerger.
Croatan looked to be in trouble early in the second half after leading 2-1 at the break. Topsail’s Maddox Kelly put away his second goal of the night in the 42nd minute to tie the game and Tyler McVey scored in the 51st to give his team the lead.
After Hilliard and McBride returned the lead, keeper Eugene Wilson helped keep in intact with a stunning save. Topsail’s Tully Dugan took a free kick that dropped perfectly into the corner of the Cougar net before Wilson punched it clear.
Officiating became a focal point in the game midway through the second half, up to and including the penalty kick awarded to Hilliard. At one point, the lead official asked all fans to leave their standing positions on the fence line and take a seat in the bleachers.
The Pirates earned more corner kicks than the Cougars, 4-2, and got six saves from Schuerger in the loss.
“My boys played hard,” Topsail coach Josh Timbers said. “Croatan was more than deserving of the win. They played well. I thought we played well as well, we just came up short.”
He added, “Our guys have an edge and a fight to them, and they’re young. Losing forward, it’s a tough lesson to lose tonight but maybe that lesson will result in some wins down the road.”
The Topsail game was Croatan’s last at home until Monday, Sept. 25 when it begins 3A Coastal Conference play.
Before that, it will play its fourth 4A team in Clayton (2-4-1) on Saturday, Sept. 16 and its fourth and fifth 3A programs in Northside-Jacksonville (3-2) on Monday and First Flight (2-0) on Sept. 21.
Topsail will travel to South Brunswick (1-2) on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.