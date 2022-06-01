MEBANE — The Croatan girls soccer team wasn’t satisfied with a regional runner-up finish.
The tears streaming down so many of their faces after the final whistle of the 4-2 loss to Eastern Alamance proved it.
The Cougars couldn’t even bring themselves to have their photo taken with the regional runner-up plaque Tuesday despite coach Paul Salter congratulating them on another fine season.
“It’s unfortunate, but I told the girls it is an incredible accomplishment to get here tonight,” he said. “From where we came from, we were 0-3-1 at the start of the season and were finding ourselves. We did, and full credit to the girls, they did a great job.”
The Eagles won their 16th straight game while the Cougars saw a 10-game winning streak come to an end.
Slater’s squad was making its second appearance in the regional final. Croatan suffered a 1-0 loss to Washington in the 2A regional final in 2014.
The club went up a division this year through realignment and returned to the final four for the first time in eight years with a strong run through the 3A bracket.
The No. 6 seed Cougars (14-5-2) took a 4-0 win over No. 27 West Brunswick (7-13) and then earned a 3-1 victory over No. 11 Fike (16-6-1) before toughing out 2-1 triumphs over No. 3 Southern Nash (20-2-1) and No. 18 Williams (15-6-2). All but the Southern Nash game were at home.
They hit the road Tuesday for the long drive west and didn’t find a field nor weather like those in Carteret County.
No. 5 Eastern Alamance (18-3-1) welcomed the team to a large artificial turf field at Mebane Community Park with temperatures hovering in the 90s despite the 6 p.m. start.
“I think the turf bothered us more than we thought,” Slater said. “Both sides were slipping. Is what it is, it affected both teams. Nobody got a clear advantage from it. But it was hot.”
Croatan couldn’t have gotten off to a better start with Cora Taylor jumping all over a kick from the Eagles’ keeper just three minutes into the contest and immediately sending it back high into the net on a lofting kick.
“That shot they scored on early, we knew they had that threat,” Eastern Alamance coach Bob Webber said. “It was real. We talked about it before the game, and we didn’t defend against it, and I think in a lot of ways it fired us up, to get behind and to have to fight back.”
Croatan’s Caroline McAloon did the rest, coming up with two tough sliding saves in the first nine minutes. McAloon also deflected a rocket shot at point blank range from Abby Brinker on a one-on-one play in the 25th minute.
“We knew she was good,” Webber said of McAloon. “Kate Spoon, the coach at Williams, was pretty honest about that. She told us she was good, but we knew she wasn’t good enough. We really wanted to take advantage of wide play, and we did.”
It appeared the Cougars would take a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Molly Widderich quickly changed that narrative, putting up two goals in the final four minutes before the break.
“We made a few mistakes, and they capitalized on them,” Slater said. “We were very aware of her. The last couple of days we talked about No. 16 and knowing where she is and picking her up. We talked about it on the bus up here, we talked about it in pregame, but she still got free. She is a good player.”
Widderich scored four goals in the previous round during a 4-3 win over No. 1 Hunt (22-3).
She collected the ball in the box from Brinker with four minutes to go against Croatan, turned and kicked it in the upper right corner of the net. Two minutes later, she fought off a defender to drill the ball low into the net on the left side to give her 30 goals in her junior season.
“It was gigantic,” Webber said. “The entire team needed that, and you saw what happened after. We got down to business, rolled up our sleeves and made it happen. I was not worried about it because we had been down multiple times this season, but it was important to get that goal back, and to get two of them back was big.”
Whether it was the oppressive heat or halftime adjustments, neither team threatened much in the first 20 minutes of the second half.
“We did well in the second half,” Slater said. “We were unlucky not to get a goal sooner and tie it, because then you put the pressure on them.”
Mackenzie Webber bought Eastern Alamance some insurance with 22 minutes to go with a score on a 25-yard free kick.
Croatan’s Emma Brubaker again made it a one-goal game six minutes later on a Gentry Straub assist, but the Eagles responded with an Ainsley Dial score with three minutes to go to close the book on the visitors.
The Cougars had a few good looks at close range throughout the match, but they went wide each time.
“I think we probably had better looks then we did against Williams or Fike,” Slater said. “The chances were there. We just didn’t get the goals.”
Eastern Alamance held a 12-8 advantage in shots and took eight corner kicks to the Cougars’ two.
The Eagles advance to the 3A state final for the first time since 1998 and will take on No. 1 seed Lake Norman Charter (25-1).
Here are results of the game:
Croatan............................. 1 1 - 2
Eastern Alamance............ 2 2 - 4
Croatan Eastern Alamance
8 Shots 12
2 Corner Kicks 8
4 Saves 3
9 Fouls 11
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
C – Taylor, 5th min.
EA – Widderich (Brinker assist), 37th min.
EA – Widderich, 39th min.
EA – Webber, 58th min.
C – Brubaker (Straub assist), 64th min.
EA – Dial, 75th min.
